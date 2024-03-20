Xander Schauffele on reacting to Scottie Scheffler’s run at The Players - “Just didn't have it all there”

Scottie Scheffler won The Players Championship 2024. The 27-year-old scored an eight-under 64 to become the first player to successfully defend his title at the event, often referred to as the fifth Major. Notably, Xander Schauffele finished one-shot behind the World No. 1 golfer. He shared T2 with Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman.

It is pertinent to note that Scheffler overcame a five-shot deficit to win the competition on Sunday. Ahead of the Valspar Championship, Schauffele commented on the ace golfer’s run in the competition and how he read the situation.

Recalling his reaction, the 30-year-old said that he was expecting ‘lower rounds’ at TPC Sawgrass. The seven-time PGA Tour winner noted that he had to adjust his game based on Scheffler’s run.

Xander Schauffele revealed that he received texts from his father asking him to be “proactive” in the game instead of being “reactive.” The World No. 5 golfer stated that he “did a pretty decent job” keeping his nerves in the competition. However, he admitted that he “just didn't have it all there” to hang on to the lead.

Reacting to a query on his reaction to Scottie Scheffler’s run at The Players, Schauffele said (at 5:09):

"I assume someone would shoot low. It's been sort of happening all week where someone was shooting that seven or eight. And I saw Si-Woo (Kim) shot eight under and I can't recall one other person probably shot eight under or Scottie (Scheffler) shot eight under and then I'm not sure if one other person did. But some lower rounds were coming in.

"When you're chasing, you can pile up those birdies and get into some nice rhythm and when you are upfront, you're just watching it happen. My dad sent me a text to try and be as proactive as possible, not reactive and I thought I did a pretty decent job at doing that compared to prior. Just didn't have it all there."

Xander Schauffele's performance at The Players Championship 2024

Schauffele came into The Players Championship 2024 as one of the favorites. The World No. 5 golfer started well in the competition and surged ahead of Wyndham Clark on Saturday. He shot a 7-under 65, claiming the lead after 54 holes at TPC Sawgrass. The star golfer took his total score to 17-under 199 with four birdies.

However, he failed to keep the one-stroke advantage he had over Clark on Sunday. He watched on as Scheffler caught the leaders and eventually took the lead. Notably, Schauffele failed to make a six-foot putt on the 17. He missed the birdie at the last that was required to extend the contest.

Xander Schauffele failed to force a playoff in the final round and Scheffler emerged victorious with a one-shot lead.