Xander Schauffele reflects on his ‘special win in Japan’ at the Baycurrent Classic

Xander Schauffele reflected on his victory in Japan at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic last week at the Yokohama Country Club. He even expressed a personal reason why the win was special for him.Schauffele shared a few snaps from the Baycurrent Classic on his Instagram handle, including one with the trophy, one with the team and family, and one with his caddie, Austin Kaiser. With the post, he wrote:"A truly special win over in Japan with all my extended family, and as a new dad. Returning to the winners' circle feels good, and I can't wait to continue competing. Thank you, @baycurrentclassic for hosting a world-class event, and to all the fans in Japan, thank you for your continued support."After the tournament on Sunday, the American golfer shared his feelings in a press conference. He said, via Tee Scripts:"Still processing. Yeah, it was a very strange week with the weather I think just for everybody. It's been a while since we've sort of battled the elements of no wind to a lot of wind to rain all day, back to no wind. Just proud of Austin and I hung in there all day knowing that it was going to take a low one.&quot;I've been coming here since I was about 9 years old to visit my grandparents. I sort of fell in love with this country a long time ago. I can't wait to bring my son here when he's old enough to sort of understand and appreciate the culture here in Japan."Before the 2025 Baycurrent Classic, Xander Schauffele was a part of the American Ryder Cup team. He won the Friday foursomes for his team and the Saturday fourballs. He also won the singles against Jon Rahm. However, the Europeans came out victorious on Sunday with a score of 15-13.How did Xander Schauffele perform at 2025 Baycurrent Classic? Xander Schauffele won the 2025 Baycurrent Classic with a 19-under. He fired 71 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. He followed with a 63 in the second round of the event, with five birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.In the third round, Schauffele shot 67 with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. The fourth round was of 64 with four birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine.Apart from this, Xander Schauffele had three top 10 finishes at the Masters Tournament with a T8, the Genesis Scottish Open with a T8, and the Open Championship with a T7 after scoring 5-under, 9-under, and 10-under, respectively.