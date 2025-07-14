Xander Schauffele reveals not having the Claret Jug in his ‘possession’ ahead of The Open

Xander Schauffele opened up about the Claret Jug ahead of The Open Championship 2025. The American golfer had an incredible season in 2024. He won two majors in a single season.

The Open Championship has a long tradition where its winners are allowed only to keep the trophy for one year with them and have to return it ahead of the succeeding year's edition. As the World No. 3 is gearing up to defend his major title this week, he needs to return the Claret Jug to the officials.

Xander Schauffele competed at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open ahead of the Open Championship. In the post-round press conference on Sunday, July 13, he opened up about returning the Claret Jug. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"I think it will be fine. I haven't really had it in my possession to be completely honest. It will probably be cool to see it for the five-minute car ride in, and I'll hand it off."

Ahead of the major at the Scottish Open, Schauffele recorded a decent T8 finish, and while talking to the media, he opened up about being the "Champion golfer of the year." He said:

"It's nice, whenever you win a big title, they definitely remind you when they announce your name on the tee and it's a friendly reminder, and then it goes away so you have to earn it again."

Xander Schauffele started his campaign at the Genesis Scottish Open with an opening round of 68 and then played the next round of 66, which helped him successfully make the cut and play in the final two rounds over the weekend.

However, Schauffele had a tough time in the third round and carded 71 before playing a round of 66 in the final. He jumped 12 spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for eighth place at 9-under.

Chris Gotterup won his second PGA Tour event at The Renaissance Golf Club by registering a two-stroke win over Marco Penge and Rory McIlroy.

Xander Schauffele returns the Claret Jug

Xander Schauffele at the PGA: The Open Championship 2024 - Final Round - Source: Imagn

On Monday, before the 2025 Open Championship, Xander Schauffele returned the Claret Jug. The Open Championship shared a joint post with the American golfer on its Instagram account with a caption:

"The Claret Jug has returned. Now, all eyes turn to who will earn the right to take it home."

The 2025 Open Championship will start on Thursday, July 17, and conclude with its final on Sunday, July 20. Padraig Harrington defended his Open Championship title back in 2008, and it would be interesting to see if Xander Schauffele can achieve the rare feat this week.

