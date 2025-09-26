Xander Schauffele’s father takes extraordinary measure after Rory McIlroy’s outrage at the Ryder Cup

Xander Schauffele’s father, Stefan Schauffele, has decided not to attend the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black after being put off by Rory McIlroy’s conduct during the 2023 tournament in Rome.

Ad

Schauffele, who is playing for Team USA alongside Patrick Cantlay in Friday’s foursomes against Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland, will not have his father on site this time. Stefan Schauffele has been a central figure in his son’s career, but explained earlier this year that he no longer wanted to be part of the Ryder Cup environment.

Speaking to The Times, he said the atmosphere at recent events had become toxic. He recalled attending Whistling Straits in 2021, where he heard fans abuse Shane Lowry’s wife.

Ad

Trending

“I couldn’t believe my ears,” Stefan Schauffele said.

He added that what happened in Rome two years later only reinforced his view. He said:

“That was utterly disgusting claiming this money bull***t and Rory [McIlroy] behaved disgustingly in my opinion [when he confronted Patrick Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava].”

The Rome incident he referred to came after Cantlay holed a key putt on the 18th green. LaCava waved his hat in celebration, which Rory McIlroy claimed distracted him as he prepared to putt. The dispute continued on the green and then in the car park, where McIlroy also argued with Justin Thomas’ caddie, Jim “Bones” Mackay.

Ad

Stefan Schauffele believes such flashpoints have taken away from the true spirit of the competition.

“It’s ruined my appetite for the Ryder Cup. It becomes unwatchable,” he said.

He also warned that the hostility between players and fans could get worse.

His absence is a notable one, as Stefan Schauffele has long been close to his son’s career and development. But this week, Schauffele will compete in New York without him in the crowd.

Ad

Rory McIlroy ignites fire in team Europe at the Ryder Cup

As Tommy Fleetwood lined up his winning putt on the 14th green, Rory McIlroy turned away from his partner and looked toward the European fans behind the green. When the ball dropped, the crowd jumped to their feet and McIlroy pumped his arms in celebration.

Fleetwood’s putt secured a 5&4 win in the first morning foursomes at Bethpage Black. Fleetwood was steady, but McIlroy stood out, putting brilliantly to go five up through eight holes against Harris English and Collin Morikawa. A short handshake on the green was the closest the Americans got.

Rory McIlroy showed confidence. Earlier in the week, he spoke about finding a balance between being too confrontational at Hazeltine and too quiet at Whistling Straits. This time, he carried himself with calm defiance, even smiling on the first tee while chants of “F*** you, Rory!” came from the grandstand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More