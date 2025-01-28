Xander Schauffele's team offers update on his injury - Report

Xander Schauffele's absence from key tournaments raised concern among his fans, especially after his unexpected withdrawal from the American Express. However, his team confirmed that he's recovering from a rib injury on January 28 through an X post. Explaining Schauffele's current situation, they wrote:

"Some news on Xander Schauffele, per his team: He’s recovering from a rib cage injury. It’s on his right side, and it’s an acute intercostal strain/micro tear.

Looks like it happened during a pre-season workout toward the end of the year. He was just cleared by doctors to practice again and is eager to get back to playing. @TheAthletic

Schauffele's team revealed that he is dealing with an acute intercostal strain or microtear on his right side. Despite playing with the injury at the Sentry, he finished tied for 30th at 17 under; the pain worsened, leaving him no option but to withdraw from the American Express event. Now he's preparing for a return.

Schauffele has claimed nine PGA Tour victories and four European Tour titles till now. The Olympic gold medalist has secured two Major championships so far - the PGA Championship and the Open Championship in 2024.

Post the Sentry tournament, Schauffele made his debut in the TGL, representing New York Golf Club, but hasn't participated since. Thereafter, the PGA Tour's entry list for the Pebble Beach event was shared and did not include Schauffele's name in it.

Xander Schauffele will not compete at the Pebble Beach Pro-AM

Syndication: The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn

The PGA Tour's West Coast swing continues at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with some of the world's top players gearing up to compete across Pebble Beach golf links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. however, World No. 2 Xander Schauffele is likely to be out of this event.

His absence from the Pebble Beach event was evident, as the severity of his injury needed surgery. Although his fans are waiting for his comeback, his presence remains uncertain for events like the Players Championship or the Masters.

However, the tournament offers immense competition, with defending champion Wyndham Clark returning after his successful performance last year. Scottie Scheffler, marking his return after a hand injury, will also compete along with Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland.

