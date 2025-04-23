Xander Schauffele says Quail Hollow humiliation against Rory McIlroy set the stage for PGA Championship 2024 triumph

In 2024, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy entered the final day as the top two contenders for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. Schauffele led him by one heading into that round, but he broke even while McIlroy was six under par.

Ad

That defeat, according to the American, set the stage for his eventual Major win. He was asked if that humbling defeat in a Signature Event spurred him to play better the next time out, and he said it did.

His win at the PGA Championship was aided by that defeat in the Wells Fargo, according to the golfer (via ASAP Sports):

"It didn't go the way I'd like. As I referred to catching a Rory in good form, that's an example of someone that can do it all and hit it longer than everyone. I think he birdied -- he was like 6-under in his last however many holes and absolutely trounced me there at the end."

Ad

Trending

The defeat was an eye-opener for Schauffele, and he admitted that he wasn't even upset about the tournament:

"I was already tilting my thoughts towards next week or the following week at Valhalla, and I just told myself that I was hitting really good shots, playing really good golf, hitting it plenty far. I figured if I can keep my head clear, why not go and win next week, which is what I did."

Ad

Schauffele birdied the 18th hole to break a tie at -20 with Bryson DeChambeau to win his first Major. McIlroy tied for 12th in that event.

Xander Schauffele opens up on recent performance at Majors

Last year, Xander Schauffele finally broke through with his first Major. He was interrupted by Bryson DeChambeau's win at the US Open, but then he finished the year with another Major win at the Open Championship.

Ad

Xander Schauffele has two Majors (Image via Imagn)

Not only that, but he's been in the top 10 in the last three Majors that he hasn't won. He's been in rare form in golf's biggest events. Xander Schauffele thinks it might've been a change in the coaching set-up that has helped.

Ad

He said via ASAP Sports:

"I got a new coach. That's definitely helped me a lot, Chris Como. I got a new strength coach, David Sundberg. He's helped me a ton, as well. I'm hitting the ball a little bit further than I used to, and I'm able to hit a few other shots under pressure that I feel more comfortable hitting now than I did before."

He also added that losing in Major championships helped him learn what he needed to do to win, so it all came together in 2024 for his first two Majors. He's now halfway to a career Grand Slam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More