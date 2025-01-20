  • home icon
Xander Schauffele suffers rib cage injury following the 2025 Sentry; WDs from home tournament

By Ira Deokule
Modified Jan 20, 2025 22:16 GMT
Xander Schauffele (Source: Imagn)

Xander Schauffele has pulled out of the upcoming Farmers Insurance Open unexpectedly due to medical reasons. He had missed out on the Sony Open and American Express tournaments as well.

According to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis, the World No. 2 is suffering from a rib cage injury that has forced him out of play. According to him, there is still uncertainty around Schauffele's participation at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the end of the month.

The 31-year-old was last seen at the Sentry in Hawaii in early January. He had placed T30 with the score of 17-under. Lewis reported that Schauffele had in fact played through the injury.

Going into Hawaii, the star was considered the top favorite in the odds list to win the Sentry. However, he had struggled to perform.

The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open was at Schauffele's home ground in San Diego, California. He even attended the San Diego State University. However, the US golfer now lives in Jupiter, Florida.

Xander Schauffele had entered the year having achieved a spectacular 2024 season. He picked up two Major Championship titles at the Open Championship and the PGA Championship. The ace golfer also recorded three runner-up and 15 top-ten finishes. He was also the only player to finish in the top-ten in all of the Major Championships last year.

How much money did Xander Schauffele earn in tournaments in 2024?

Xander Schauffele at The Sentry in Hawaii 2025 (Source: Imagn)

Xander Schauffele's official earnings were reportedly $18,385,320 in 2024. Here's taking a look at the cash prizes he won last year:

  • The Sentry (T10) - $530,000
  • The American Express (T3) - $635,600
  • Farmers Insurance Open (T9) - $236,250
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T54) - $42,500
  • The Genesis Invitational (T4) - $866,666.66
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (T25) - $162,800
  • THE Players Championship (T2) - $1,891,666.67
  • Valspar Championship (T5) - $298,725
  • Masters Tournament (8) - $620,000
  • RBC Heritage (T18) - $220,100
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T23) - $23,763
  • Wells Fargo Championship (2) - $2,160,000
  • PGA Championship (1) - $3,330,000
  • The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (T8) - $579,000
  • US Open (T7) - $639,289
  • Travelers Championship (T13) - $400,000
  • Genesis Scottish Open (T15) - $130,800
  • The Open Championship (1) - $3,100,000
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship (T2) - $1,760,000.00
  • BMW Championship (T5) - $728,750.00
  • Tour Championship (T4) - $4,833,333
  • ZOZO Championship (T41) - $29,410

Edited by Luke Koshi
