Xander Schauffele tops PGA Tour power rankings for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

Xander Schauffele has claimed the first spot in the PGA Tour's power rankings for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. The fourth event of the season will be held from Wednesday, January 24, to Saturday, January 22, at the Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.

The 156-player field of the Farmers Insurance Open will feature 12 of the top 30 players in the OWGR (Official World Golf Ranking). The purse size of the event is $9 million, and the winner will receive a paycheck of $1.62 million.

Here's a look at the power rankings for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

Power rankings for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

1) Xander Schauffele

Schauffele is making his ninth straight appearance at Torrey Pines. In the past, the local boy has had three top-25 finishes, including a runner-up finish in 2021. The same year, he also finished T7 at the US Open, which was played at Torrey Pines. He has made two top-tens in two starts so far this season.

2) Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley has made three top-ten finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open, including a runner-up finish last year. He also finished joint runner-up at the Sony Open, his most recent start.

3) Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa finished third at last year's Farmers Insurance Open. So far, he has played only the Sentry this season and has finished T5 there. He is expected to have another good outing this week.

4) Max Homa

Max Homa struggled at the Torrey Pines in his initial years but then finished T9 and T8 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and last year emerged as the winner here. He made a T14 finish at the season opener in Kapalua and won the Nedbank Golf Challenge a few months ago.

5) Sungjae Im

Sungaje Im has made a cut in each of his five starts at the Farmers Insurance Open. He has registered two top-ten finishes in his last two starts here. Speaking of his recent form, he ended up in joint fifth place at Sentry after sinking 34 birdies over four days and then finished in T25 at The American Express.

6) Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala had a great start to the year as he finished runner-up at the Sentry but then missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. At Torrey Pines, he has made cuts both times, including the T4 finish last year.

7) Patrick Cantlay

Patric Cantlay is returning to the event for the first time since his T51 finished in 2018. However, he had a T15 finish at the Torrey Pines South in the 2021 US Open.

This year, Cantlay made a T12 finish at the Sentry but finished T52 at the American Express.

8) Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk is making his debut as a PGA Tour member this week. Last year, he earned the card after finishing No. 1 among the DP World Tour members, for which he also received the Player of the Year award.

So far, he has made two appearances this season, both on the DP World Tour. He finished a solo 10th and a solo second at the Dubai Invitational and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.