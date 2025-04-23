Xander Schauffele warns Rory McIlroy’s Masters win might spark dominant run: “That could be a pretty scary thing"

Xander Schauffele fears for the rest of the golf world right now after Rory McIlroy's Masters win. McIlroy was playing really well and finally broke through in the Major that has tormented him for over a decade.

It gave him the career Grand Slam, lifting an enormous weight and pressure off of the Irishman. Schauffele, who won two Majors last year, thinks it might propel him to even greater heights.

He said via ASAP Sports:

"Well, it's incredible for the game of golf. It is really good for the game of golf. There's no other way to put it, to be honest. Him winning -- just anytime he's on-site, or at least having the Tiger Woods -- no one is going to be like Tiger, but I'd call Rory and the likes of Scottie a close second."

He added:

"If you just look at how many people following them, how many people talk about them, anything to get eyeballs on our game is a good thing, and him winning the Masters, a generational talent to do what he did is obviously an incredible achievement."

But with that said, Schauffele thinks it's bad news for those like himself who would want to win these tournaments:

"Again, scary for guys like us. If that was something that was holding him back and now he feels free, that could be a pretty scary thing."

McIlroy had two wins, including at the Players Championship, before his emotional Masters victory. Schauffele won the PGA Championship, which is next, and the Open Championship in 2024.

Xander Schauffele predicts top form for Rory McIlroy after Masters

For 11 years, Rory McIlroy has needed just the Masters to complete the Grand Slam. Now, he's done it, and there's a general belief that he will be able to do much more now without that looming over him.

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele (Image via Imagn)

Xander Schauffele thinks McIlroy "has all the tools" to continue dominating now that the Masters is out of the way. He said via ASAP Sports:

"Yeah, if he's firing on all cylinders -- I've played against him when he's done it, and it's not fun for me. It's fun for everyone else to watch, but it's definitely a thing that's hard to beat. Would I be surprised if he started rattling some off? No. Am I going to be there to try and stop him? Absolutely."

Xander Schauffele admitted that he modeled his game after McIlroy, trying his best to adopt McIlroy's tendencies to make up ground in the areas that the Irishman had him beat. Now, he's aiming to beat McIlroy in Majors again, but he knows it'll be a difficult task.

