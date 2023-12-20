“Yeah, I can agree with it” - Jon Rahm backs Rory McIlroy’s comment on Ryder Cup being the ‘toughest’ competition to win on foreign soil 

Jon Rahm had a great year in 2023. The in-form golfer extended his professional wins total to 20 while bagging his second major title by winning the 2023 Masters. He then rocked the golf world and moved to LIV Golf for a whopping reported sum of $566 million. Despite having an eventful year, Rahm thinks helping Team Europe win the Ryder Cup is the ‘hardest achievement.’

Rahm was speaking to Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on Golf’s Subpar podcast’s latest episode (recorded before his move to LIV Golf) when he opened up on the Ryder Cup. Earlier, Rory McIlroy had opined that “winning a Ryder Cup on a foreign soul is one of the hardest things in sports.”

Reacting to Rory's statement, the Spaniard said he “can agree” with it. The Masters champion pointed out that the home team often “win by a landslide” at Ryder Cup outings.

Commenting on McIlroy’s statement about Ryder Cup, on the Golf’s Subpar podcast, Jon Rahm said:

"Yeah, I can agree with it. I mean if you think, besides 2012, every time the home team has won by a landslide. I mean it hasn't even been close. I mean the golf the US team played was absolutely amazing, so it's a combination of things though.”

Rahm went on to comment on the European team for the 2023 Ryder Cup and how a reinvention of the roster helped.

He added:

“We needed that, I don't know how to say it, not a reshuffle but it's like a renewal of the team. I mean there was four or five players that were part of nearly 40 Ryder cups combined. And if you out of the Vice Captain, I mean they're part of a team they're part of the history but again sometimes having those new younger players help.

It's a good thing. So, I think that's one of the big reasons why we played so well. You have the younger players wanting to continue the legacy of what they've seen growing up."

Rory McIlroy wants Jon Rahm on the Ryder Cup team despite switching to LIV Golf

Following Rahm's move to LIV Golf, McIlroy came out and called to “rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility.” The Irishman revealed that the Spaniard was an important part of the European team who couldn’t be lost. The PGA Tour star lent strong support for Rahm to maintain his eligibility for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Speaking after Jon Rahm’s LIV defection, Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"Jon is going to be in Bethpage (home for the next Ryder Cup) in 2025 so, because of this decision, the European Tour are going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility like, absolutely, there's no question about that. I will certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team."

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy and Rahm played together in the last three editions of the Ryder Cup. The golfers will be looking to reunite once again in Bethpage.