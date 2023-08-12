“Yet you won’t let them wear shorts” – Fans react to players struggling under extreme heat conditions at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

While the first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship saw a delay due to rain and thunderstorms, the second day was dominated by extreme heat, making players uncomfortable throughout the day.

The temperature during the Friday round at Memphis reached as high as 111 degrees. Many players were seen walking with umbrellas on, while some players used wet towels around their necks to beat the heat.

The PGA Tour shared a couple of pictures on Twitter of players using wet towels to fight the tough conditions at the TPC Southwind.

Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland were seen using wet towels during the FedEx St. Jude Championship, round 2

Golf Twitter had a few things to say about the extreme heat conditions at TPC Southwind. Some fans believed that this wasn't the correct time to hold any event at the Memphis, while others questioned the PGA Tour's outfit rules for these conditions.

"yet you won’t let them wear shorts 💀"

"Memphis and Atlanta in August... I know you have to make the sponsors who pay big money happy. but have these events somewhere else in August. Change the playoff schedule or something. Maybe Tiger can make some worthwhile changes and use common sense."

"Why would they play that tournament that time of year in Tennessee???"

"Let them wear shorts above 90 degrees. It’s really not that serious and makes a huge difference"

"Oh bless their hearts, I work in it every single day and count it a privilege when I find time to golf, whether it’s 110 out or 30."

"Imagine if these guys had to tar a roof today or pave a road. My God, they played golf in some heat for millions. I pay to play in this weather."

What did players say about the weather conditions during the second round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The conditions during the second round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship were quite challenging, and not everyone was at ease with the intense heat. Lucas Glover, who shot a remarkable 64 on Friday, August 11, jokingly remarked that he didn't get as wet even during a shower.

Jordan Spieth, who trailed Glover by just a stroke after 36 holes, could feel the heat radiating from the ground

He was quoted as saying via the PGA Tour:

"You could just feel the water coming off the ground. I'll bring two shirts from now on and change at the turn because I was struggling a bit early in the round. I had some goosebumps."

“I was telling Michael (Greller, Spieth’s caddie), this is nothing, this is nothing this week, and then today I'm like, man, I was wrong. I'm humbled. It's just a different kind of heat."

After facing rain and heat in the first two days of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, players will be hoping for easier weather conditions for the next two days.