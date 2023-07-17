“You ain’t gonna knock me down” – Sir Nick Faldo wants Rory McIlroy to ‘own the ring' at The Open Championship

Rory McIlroy has not won a major since 2014. The Northern Irish golfer is urged by former English golfer Sir Nick Faldo to play like he 'owns a ring' and win the upcoming fourth major of the season, The Open Championship.

Faldo feels McIlroy should act as the defending champion in the upcoming major tournament. The latter recently won the Genesis Scottish Open, which happens to be his first win in 2023.

"Yeah, why not? It’s like saying 'I own the ring, you ain't gonna knock me down'," Faldo said about McIlroy winning The Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open (via Getty Images)

Sir Nick Faldo recalled his 1992 Open Championship win and shared that he was confident of winning at Muirfield. He advised Rory McIlroy to have a similar mindset and win the upcoming major.

"I felt that way when I came back to Muirfield in 1992 after winning in 1987. I was playing well, I was world number one, one of the favorites and all that and I thought 'yeah, this is my spot, I'm gonna defend winning at Muirfield'," he said.

"It's not like his game's gone downhill" - Sir Nick Faldo is confident of Rory McIlroy ending his nine-year major drought

Rory McIlroy has won four majors in his career. His last two came in 2014, when he won The Open Championship and the PGA Championship in the same year.

Since then, 34 majors have been conducted, and he has not won a single major in the last nine years. Sir Nick Faldo feels that McIlroy can still win a major despite not winning in the last nine years.

"Nine years is a long time, not many players go nine years [between major wins] but he's so talented. It’s not like his game's gone downhill," he said.

Rory McIlroy in the 143rd Open Championship (via Getty Images)

Faldo added that McIlroy can somehow return to the way he used to play when he won the majors. He feels that the Northern Irish golfer is still in his prime and can find a way to finally end his nine-year drought.

"If he can find a way to almost hit the reset button, he's still in his prime age; he's just got to find that little bit of trust and determination. Can you fend off everybody else?" said Faldo.

The former English golfer advised Rory McIlroy to play the first three days of The Open Championship with himself and then take on the other golfers.

Faldo added that he is getting good vibes and that the 34-year-old golfer can pull off a win at the upcoming major.

"You've got three days playing against yourself before you then take on the rest of the guys. I've got kind of a good vibe. I think he could pull another one out. I think he has a hell of a chance," Faldo added.

The 151st Open Championship is scheduled to start on July 20 and will be a four-day, 72-hole stroke-play tournament.