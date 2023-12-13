“You always think you can do better than the next guy” - Bubba Watson opens up on being a LIV Golf team co-owner as Jon Rahm signs a similar deal

Jon Rahm is joining LIV Golf, which has excited Bubba Watson. According to reports, the reigning Masters champion signed a $566 million contract, which involves him leading his own team on the circuit. While many are excited about the same, RangeGoats GC captain Watson has shared the positives and negatives of players being co-owners of their teams.

According to Watson, being a part owner of a franchise needs one to be aware of the business. The 45-year-old golfer said that player owners often think they “can do better than the next guy.” However, that's far from reality, he says.

As per Watson, player owners run into trouble when their friends wish to play with them. The Ryder Cup veteran noted that it’s difficult to turn your buddies down when you run your own team.

Speaking about Jon Rahm’s move to LIV Golf on the latest episode of the Fore Play podcast, Bubba Watson said:

“Being a part owner of franchise, some kind of sports league, sports team one has to think about the trades. How would you do it? So, you always think you can do better than the next guy when it comes to make it up teams. You can't, but you think you can. This is fun.

"The hard part is when you call your buddy and be like ‘hey man, I got this idea’, and that makes it tough right, because we're playing together. As a captain, player owner, that's what makes it difficult when you have those calls or if they have to call me and say ‘hey, I want to play with you.’"

Expand Tweet

Jon Rahm to get his own team in LIV Golf

The reigning Masters champion signed with LIV Golf last week, becoming the biggest name to join the PIF-backed series since 2022 Open winner Cameron Smith. According to The Telegraph and other sources, the 29-year-old signed a hefty contract worth $566 million.

Jon Rahm is rumored to have received around $302 million from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund as a signing bonus. The remaining sum is expected to be paid course of the agreement, which reportedly expires in 2029.

Expand Tweet

Apart from the fat paycheck, the golfer is also set to get his team in the Greg Norman-led series.

LIV Golf is in plans to add a 13th team to their roster led by the Spaniard. Much like Watson and others like Phil Mickelson, Rahm will have a strong say on the series once he owns his side.

While the contract details are yet to be confirmed, sources revealed LIV’s plan to bring some changes in its format. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, in his statement, noted that he’s “proud” to join LIV Golf and said that he's joining “something new that is bringing growth to the sport.”