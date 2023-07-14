"You can take a picture with that?" - Pablo Larrazábal, Tommy Fleetwood, others react to young fan's 'cool' camera at the Scottish Open

Players at the Scottish Open were pleasantly surprised by the cool 'camera watch' of a young fan.

Following the first round of the Scottish Open on Thursday, July 13, fans waited to get the autographs of their favorite players. Among them was a little kid who asked for an autograph and a picture from several big names on the PGA Tour and European Tour.

Usually, this is a common thing, but what stood out was the camera he had brought with him. That young fan had a wristwatch that was actually a camera that could be rotated to take pictures.

The kid explained how it worked:

"Yeah, that's a camera, and it can fold up. I can fold it and spin it"

Pablo Larrazábal, Tommy Fleetwood, and Sam Burns were among the names he got lucky to have a picture with. When the kid asked for a picture, each of them was surprised by the interesting gadget.

Larrazábal asked him:

"You can take a picture on that (watch)?"

When the kid said yes, the golfer reacted:

"Jesus! These kids huh?"

Burns said:

"Oh! That's pretty cool."

Spanish golfer Adrián Otaegui was in awe of the watch.

"Oh, look at that," he said.

Fleetwood was impressed too.

"I like that," he reacted.

The kid was lucky enough to get autographs from a few more names like Min Woo Lee, Aaron Rai, and Sahith Theegala, and all of them seemed impressed with the gadget.

This young fan's selfies caught everyone's attention at the Scottish Open

It's not wrong to say that the kid had a pretty memorable day, impressing so many stars at the Renaissance Club.

Who is leading at the Scottish Open in 2023?

Byeong Hun An of South Korea walks off the 9th green during Day One of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club

Byeong-Hun An of South Korea carded a 9-under 61 on the first day of the Scottish Open 2023 to secure the two-stroke lead after Day 1 at Renaissance Club. Starting with a birdie on the first hole, Hun An fired four straight birdies from holes 13–16 to finish the front nine at 5-under 30. He went on to sink four more birdies on the back nine.

The first day was full of low scores, with many players firing in the 60s. Davis Riley shot 7-under 63 for the second position after 18 holes. Riley also dug in five straight birdies in his bogey-free first round.

Rory McIlroy and Thomas Detry were tied at third after shooting 6-under. Defending champion Xander Schauffele had a poor start at Renaissance Club, as he was placed T74 after posting an even par 70 on Day 1. Oddsmakers' favorite Scottie Scheffler shot 2-under to conclude the first round at 2-under.

Here's the leaderboard after the first round of the Scottish Open 2023:

1. Byeong Hun An: -9

2. Davis Riley: -7

T3. Thomas Detry: -6

T3. Rory McIlroy: -6

T5. Lee Kyoung-hoon: -5

T5. Yannik Paul: -5

T7. Will Gordon: -4

T7. Ewen Ferguson: -4

T7. Oliver Bekker: -4

T7. Max Homa: -4

T7. Ross Fisher: -4