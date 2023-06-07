"You can wear shorts now!” - Paige Spiranac takes a jibe at Jay Monahan amid PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

Paige Spiranac took a jibe at PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan amid the merger of the PGA Tour and its rival LIV Golf.

Spiranac is one of the most prominent golf personalities in the world. Boasting more than 3.7 million followers on Instagram and over 881K Twitter followers, she has been quite vocal about the LIV vs. PGA Tour on social media.

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf announced their merger, which meant they would drop all the antitrust lawsuits against each other and work as a common entity in the coming future.

Spiranac didn't shy away from taking a dig at Monahan after the latest announcement. She tweeted:

"Jay Monahan in the players meeting-'I have big news….you can wear shorts now!'"

This wasn't the only comment Paige made about the merger. She tweeted that the golf Twitter was going to be spicy over the next few days.

Spiranac also took a couple of shots at Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, who has been quite vocal against the Saudi-backed tour. Chamblee was recently involved in a war of words against LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson.

PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf to merge under the new agreement

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf announced their unification for the benefit of the game. This will mean that all the anti-trust lawsuits filed by the parties against each other will be dropped.

As per the official statement, all parties have signed the agreement combining the commercial and business rights of all three tours, forming a new, jointly owned entity that will be beneficial for all the shareholders. The Public Investment Fund will invest more in the newly formed entity for the growth of the game.

In the official statement, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan called it a historic day for the game of golf after two years of distraction.

Monahan said, as per the PGA Tour:

"This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA TOUR’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV – including the team golf concept – to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans."

PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan called it an exciting day for golf and people who love the game.

Rumayyan said, as per the PGA Tour:

"We are proud to partner with the PGA TOUR to leverage PIF’s unparalleled success and track record of unlocking value and bringing innovation and global best practices to business and sectors worldwide."

"We are committed to unifying, promoting and growing the game of golf around the world and offering the highest-quality product to the many millions of long-time fans globally, while cultivating new fans."

While the PGA Tour will be the major running body under the new agreement, PIF will be the main investor, with Yasir al-Rumayyan being the chairman of the newly formed company.

The statement read:

"The Board of Directors of the new commercial entity will include Al-Rumayyan as Chairman and Monahan as Chief Executive Officer; the new entity’s Board will also include an Executive Committee comprising Al-Rumayyan, Monahan, Herlihy and PGA TOUR Policy Board member Jimmy Dunne."

The remaining board members will be announced soon.

