“You choked up”: Tiger Woods to Rory McIlroy on stance ahead of 2025 Masters

Tiger Woods was with Rory McIlroy for a new TaylorMade video not long before the Masters this year. This weekend, McIlroy will aim for his first green jacket and the completion of his career Grand Slam.
In the meantime, he was getting a few tips from Woods, a player who's won five Masters and 15 Majors overall. That includes working out something McIlroy was doing with his stance.
Woods was with McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, watching them swing and giving them tips on how to swing a long iron. After McIlroy sent a golf ball into the air at 148 miles per hour, 4,937 rotations per minute, 91 feet and 221 yards, the two discussed.
Woods said (8:48):
"You kind of feel tall with your right side. You choked up on that just a fraction."
McIlroy confirmed that he had done that, adding that it helps get him closer to the golf ball when trying to hit a shot like that. Woods agreed with the Ryder Cup star's assessment.
Few have swung a long iron as many times as Woods has, as he's been a pro on the PGA Tour for about three decades. McIlroy has been around a long time and is the World No. 2 right now.
Scheffler is the World No. 1 and also has ample experience, but the two of them were soaking up everything they could learn and talk about from Woods ahead of their duel this weekend at Augusta National.
Rory McIlroy closing ears ahead of 2025 Masters
If Rory McIlroy ends Sunday's final round with a green jacket on, he will do something very few golfers have ever done and something he's been angling for for over a decade.
It's been 3,899 days since his 2014 PGA Championship, and if he won, he would end the sixth-longest drought between Majors in golf history. That's if he can win, which is going to be a huge narrative this week.
Via ESPN, Rory McIlroy said he's tuning it out:
"It's just narratives. It's noise. It's just trying to block out that noise as much as possible. I need to treat this tournament like all the other tournaments that I play throughout the year. Look, I understand the narrative and the noise, and there's a lot of anticipation and buildup coming into this tournament each and every year, but I just have to keep my head down and focus on my job."
It's the first chance McIlroy will have to win a Major in 2025, less than a year after he blew a golden opportunity at the US Open. That wouldn't have resulted in the Grand Slam being completed, but it would've ended his drought. Instead, two brutal bogeys in the final three holes allowed Bryson DeChambeau to win.