“You can't compete at a high level unless you're fully vested” - Former PGA Tour Pro Notah Begay III talks about playing on the tour

Former PGA Tour pro Notah Begay III recently opened up about playing in professional tournaments.

The American golfer recently competed in the final round of the PGA Tour Champions qualifying tournament. He only managed to earn the right to compete in limited tournaments next year, finishing in the T37 position after playing four rounds of 69, 71, 73, and 68.

In addition to playing professionally, the 51-year-old also has a career as a broadcaster, reporter, writer, and businessman. Begay is aware that the PGA Tour Champions demands a complete commitment, and of late, he has been unable to dedicate the same, which has been reflected in his performances.

In his recent interview, the four-time PGA Tour winner spoke about competing at a professional level, saying (via Forbes):

“I played 18 tournaments last year on the Champions Tour and failed to make it into the top 25 once. That’s a reflection on my play but also that type of elite level performance is difficult to achieve. You can't compete at a high level unless you're fully vested.”

Notah Begay III also discussed Jon Rahm's unexpected departure from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. He admitted that Rahm could be a big loss for the Tour, adding:

“Anytime you lose a superstar in your game, I mean a very charismatic, flamboyant type of player like Rahm, there's always going to be a strong sense of sense of loss, but ratings won't go down. Rahm’s not a needle mover. He’s great to have in your field, and he's one of the most talented golfers out there.”

Rahm is set to compete in the Saudi Circuit next season, which is slated to start in February 2024.

All about Notah Begay III's professional career

Notah Begay III is one of the most successful golfers in the world. He started his professional journey in 1995 after completing his graduation.

Begay began his career playing on the Nike Tour, where he was placed in the 10th spot on the season-ending money list in 1998. This earned him a PGA Tour card for the following season.

He has won five professional tournaments in his career, including four on the PGA Tour. Begay has also been serving as a golf analyst for the Golf Channel and NBC Sports since 2013.

Besides broadcasting, he competes on the PGA Tour Champions. Below are Notah Begay III's results of his outing on the senior tour in 2023:

Chubb Classic: 74

Cologuard Classic: T71

Hoag Classic: T61

Invited Celebrity Classic: T33

Insperity Invitational: T63

Mitsubishi Electric Classic: T67

Regions Tradition: T71

Principal Charity Classic: T26

American Family Insurance Championship: 75

U.S. Senior Open Championship: Missed Cut

Kaulig Companies Championship: 69

Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: T53

Boeing Classic: T41

Shaw Charity Classic: T27

Ascension Charity Classic: T40

PURE Insurance Championship: 54

SAS Championship: T74