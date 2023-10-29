“You don’t think of the dollar sign” - Nick Faldo questions career satisfaction for LIV Golfers in latest comments 

Nick Faldo was one of the top golfers of his time. He recorded multiple victories on various golf tours. He was best known for his time on the DP World Tour, where he recorded 30 wins. He has also won six major tournaments during his time.

Recently, the 66-year-old English golfer questioned the satisfaction that the golfers have received after joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League. Almost a year ago, he predicted that the breakaway series would end due to lack of appeal because of its format.

Nick Faldo had spoken on a series of the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio's 'Gravy & The Sleeze'. He shared that the players in the Saudi-backed league would earn dollars but their time on the breakaway series would not be "memorable" enough to be remembered. Golf Monthly quoted him as saying:

"When I look back at my career, you don't think of the dollar sign. You think, I went through a swing change for two years and then came out of it and finally won my first Major and then became a pretty darn decent golfer for five years."

The former English golfer recalled that, when he looked back on his career, people would not see money but a better competitive golfer. He emphasized earnings tens of millions more would have made him even happier. But to have completed his career with competitiveness and lots of achievements satisfied him.

Nick Faldo added that the PGA Tour's competitive golf would help them sustain, but for LIV Golf, their competition looks different and not apt to last longer.

"That's why I think the Tour's competitive golf will stand up because their tour is not the same competition. It really isn't. It is a different style of golf (LIV). And the Tour is the Tour, or the Tours, you know, and we would deem it as proper golf, 72 holes, 36-hole cut," Flado said.

"America doesn't know a lot about these guys" - Nick Faldo mentions two Ryder Cup members to be useful at the 2025 event in Bethpage

The 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club was comfortably won by the European team. Despite lacking the services of stalwart players like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, and Lee Westwood, they defeated the visitors by 16.5 - 11.5.

Nick Faldo spoke about the chances of the European Team breaking the jinx at the Bethpage in the 2025 Ryder Cup. He emphasized that rookie golfers like Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg would be a major factor for the visitors.

"The Big Four (European players) came in and you’ve got to get a huge bunch of points. Then I thought it was very cool that our rookies, Hojgaard and Aberg and MacIntyre, America doesn't know a lot about these guys and that can be very useful," Faldo said.

Nick Faldo was confident that the European team captain would have all the gains at Bethpage in the 2025 Ryder Cup.