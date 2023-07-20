"You have eyes?" - Fans humorously react to Paige Spiranac's Phil Mickelson joke

Former golfer Paige Spiranac posted a joke on Twitter Thursday using a photo of Phil Mickelson showing him smiling and wide-eyed. Fans quickly reacted with funny and witty expressions.

The image of Phil Mickelson was taken during the day before the start of The Open Championship. Paige Spiranac took advantage of Mickelson's expression in the photo to make a joke about men talking to her.

Paige Spiranac's joke quickly had repercussions on social media. Many fans reacted to it, most of them following up on the gag.

Let's take a look at some of the posts on Twitter:

"You have eyes?"

Twitter @ JStoolie

"I would definitely not be able to maintain eye contact!"

Twitter @Orinocopat

"Guaranteed"

Twitter @reallybillyi

"It’d be a challenge for anyone."

Twitter @GeorgeSBTx

"Must stink not to be able to have decent conversations with people without the elephant in room."

Twitter @FlaTesla

"I never noticed you had eyes... They're beautiful."

Twitter @BenJammin_IT

"and it's so refreshing that you are so understanding of the ways of men."

Twitter @LaneLPearson1

"They're all looking for an edge from the great Mickelson. The most famous player at this year's Open."

Twitter @MatarazaCharles

"Wait….. you have eyes?"

Twitter @GregLyo41744774

Paige Spiranac and The Open Championship

Paige Spiranac has been very active in everything related to The Open Championship, as she always does with the fundamental competitions. In fact, less than 24 hours ago, she released her picks for the last major of the season.

His first selection was Tyrrell Hatton who, according to the sites specialized in predictions, arrives at Hoylake with +2500 to occupy the first place and +250 for the Top 10.

Of him, Paige Spiranac said:

"He is playing some tremendous golf. If he can keep his emotions in check, look out for him."

Paige Spiranac gave the second pick to Tommy Fleetwood, who he said was one of the most popular picks of the week. Fleetwood comes in at +2800 to win and +260 for the Top 10.

"Grew up 30 miles from Royal Liverpool, could be a Cinderella Story," Spiranac said.

Tommy Fleetwood is currently leading The 151st Open - Day One 8Image via Getty).

Spiranac stood by her decision not to select Rory McIlroy, made at the last The Masters, but assured her fans that the Northern Irishman is a great selection for this The Open.

Her third selection, on the other hand, was given to Australian Cam Smith. The defending champion comes in at +1900 for the title and +220 for the Top 10.

"He said in his press conference: 'Don't worry guys, trophy will be back in a couple of days.' I love that confidence," Spiranac said.

Finally, Spiranac selected Dustin Johnson, who comes to Hoylake with +3300 for champion and +300 for Top 10.