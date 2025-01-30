“You get bonus points if you fall asleep in class” – LPGA star Rose Zhang shares about ‘sleep and dreams class’ at Stanford

In her pre-tournament chat, LPGA phenom Rose Zhang talked about "the sleeping and dreams class" at Stanford University, where she is a senior. She will play at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions this week.

Before the event, Zhang, in a press conference, talked about studying at Stanford. In the chit-chat, she mentioned "the sleep and dreams classes" at the University and how they got "bonus points" for falling asleep in the class. She added that drowsiness at Stanford was a "red alert."

“Seven, eight hours are pretty standard. I'm taking a sleep and dreams class at Stanford and it's honestly one of the most popular classes. Priority for seniors, which I am a senior now which is actually insane. You get bonus points if you fall asleep in class. You get squirted by a squirt gun and you have to stand up and you have to tell the whole class, drowsiness is red alert. It's our mantra,” Zhang said, via ASAP Sports.

Trending

Rose Zhang will play at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf Course from January 30 onwards. She'll start at 9:38 am on the first tee. Her last appearance was at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, where she finished at T52 with an even-par score.

Rose Zhang talked about her ways of balancing school and golf equally

In the same interview, at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Rose Zhang also talked about how she balances school and playing at the pro level. She added that she liked doing one thing at a time and prioritized working out amid her tight schedule.

“Right. I think I really like how my schedule is playing out right now, because I'm full time, 22 units into winter quarter...t's kind of like me tackling one thing at a time. There is a lot of multi-tasking when it comes to golf and performance. Just making sure that I have the times of working out, the times of just planning out my schedule, practicing with the structure,” Zhang said.

Rose Zhang also talked about managing study and golf. She mentioned a mistake from last year when she didn't sleep much or take care of herself because she had a lot of hard classes at school and had to practice golf at the same time. Hence, she decided to change her lifestyle this year by decreasing the amount of practice to balance the pressure of assignments and academic obligations.

Zhang added that she is willing to focus more on fitness and make up for a lot in the long season while prioritizing enough rest. She mentioned that she kept a goal calendar app to keep track of her chores.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback