“You get one life” – Anthony Kim wishes he listened to the ‘lot of good advice’ he got

American golfer Anthony Kim recently mentioned that he wished he had listened to the advice he received at the start of his career. However, he also added that one shouldn't be affected by others' opinions.

Kim, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, had to quit the game in 2012 due to injury issues. However, he made a surprise return after 12 years by joining the LIV Golf League earlier this year.

On the Random Golf Club podcast, he played a round with host Erik Anders Lang. During the round, Riley, one of the amateurs, who was present as a caddie, asked Kim for some advice before turning pro.

"A lot of good advice. I didn't listen to most of it," he replied. "I wish I did, but, you know, don't let other people's opinions affect what you're trying to do, right?

"So, I was pretty good at staying focused on what I wanted to do and my goals, but I still let some outside voices that didn't matter affect what I thought about myself and what I was trying to do with my life. So, if you have a dream, you get one life. You go for it, you know, and don't let anybody stop you," he added.

Is Anthony Kim playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge?

Anthony Kim is not competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the current stop on the PGA Tour schedule. He will next play at the LIV Golf Houston, scheduled for June 7-9.

Kim made his return to professional golf earlier this year but has failed to make any impression, not making a top-50 finish. After struggling with injuries for more than a decade, he will hope to make his comeback memorable in the remainder season.

Anthony Kim has won three titles on the PGA Tour. He won the Wachovia Championship in 2008, beating Ben Curtis by five strokes. His next win came the same year at the AT&T National after a two-stroke victory over Freddie Jacobson.

His last win on the Tour was against Vaughn Taylor at the 2010 Shell Houston Open in an extra hole.