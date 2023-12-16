"You gotta be kidding me" - Charlie Woods in disbelief after Tiger Woods showboats driving skills 

The 2023 PNC Championship Pro-Am event is currently underway and the duo of Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods is back together on the course. This is Woods' second tournament after a prolonged absence from the world of pro golf, but he is already proving at the event why he is one of the greatest of all time.

During the first round, Woods hit an extremely impressive driver off the deck, earning a 'you gotta be kidding me' from Charlie Woods as he watched his father in complete awe.

NUCLR Golf posted a video of the interaction on X (formerly Twitter):

"Driver off the deck from the goat Tiger Woods 🐐"

While Charlie is following in the footsteps of his father, he still has a long way to go. However, Charlie is holding his own, hitting some impressive shots during warm-up and the tournament. The duo has great chemistry on the course, and when Tiger Woods announced his participation at the PNC Championship, he was most excited to be playing with his son again.

Speaking via Fox News, Tiger Woods said last month:

"It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie, and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all years. Competing together, against a field of so many golfing greats and their families, is so special."

The tournament has become quite a tradition for the pair, who are making their fourth straight appearance this year.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods favorites to claim title at 2023 PNC Championship

Despite the 47-year-old just returning from an injury, the Woods duo seem to be the favorites to win the 2023 PNC Championship title, with odds of 11/4. The team's best finish was in 2021, when they finished just one stroke behind then-winners, John Daly and John Daly II.

Following are the odds for the 2023 PNC Championship according to OddsChecker:

Team Woods: 11/4

Team Thomas: 7/2

Team Daly: 9/2

Team Kuchar: 13/2

Team Cink: 13/2

Team Stricker: 16

Team Singh: 18

Team Korda: 18

Team Lehman: 28

Team Harrington: 33

Team Leonard: 33

Team Goosen: 40

Team Langer: 40

Team Furyk: 66

Team Duval: 66

Team O'Meara: 150

Team Faldo: 200

Team Sorenstam: 250

Team Price: 250

Team Trevino: 250