“You gotta respect the hustle at least” – Fans react to Viktor Hovland’s bold fashion choice for the Open Championship 2023

Viktor Hovland is known for his special dressing sense and has always come up with interesting fashion at every event. The Open Championship in 2023 is not going to be any different either. The golfer's jersey for the upcoming event was unveiled on Monday, July 17.

The Open Championship 2023 will tee off on Thursday, July 20 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club of Scotland. Hovland will enter the field as one of the tournament favorites.

On Monday, a golf-tracking Twitter handle, NUCLR GOLF, shared images of the shirt that Hovland is going to sport at the 151st Open. The shirt is white with blue and pink vertical and zig-zag stripes.

The 25-year-old Norweigan is the brand ambassador of J. Lindberg, and his shirt is listed on its website. Part of the limited edition 'Tour Collection', the shirt costs $125.

Fans on social media had mixed opinions on the latest collection. While a few fans found the vibe of the shirts elite, many felt Hovland's fashion choices were questionable.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"You gotta respect the hustle at least"

"He’s an AWESOME player & a cool guy (look at his interactions with Jack Nicklaus after he won the memorial, he’s teasing him that no one in Norway even knows who Jack Nicklaus is etc), but his style of clothing has a LOT to be desired…"

"Give him the trophy now"

"He has talked about this before, basically wears it because of the amount of money that they pay him to do it, no that he actually wants to dress like this."

"Who do people think dresses better. Better than another plain white Nike shirt with some janky hat"

"S**t…. I picked him this week"

"Bringing awareness to the bowling community. We deserve this!"

"JL has gone from Swedish to Clown Show in short-order."

"Patterns are so complicated. Shirt must be pretty expensive"

"This looks tailored for a beer belly - wider on the bottom."

"'One ticket for Barbie please'"

"Hopefully, it will be cool, windy, and rainy, and we won't see that shirt!"

"I kinda love this shirt tbh 😂"

"I can get behind this one"

"Good lord. Please someone get Viktor a new clothing deal, this is out of control 🙏"

"I actually like it"

"I hope they wrote my man a blank check"

How has Viktor Hovland performed at the Open Championship in the past?

Viktor Hovland is set to make his third start at the Open Championship this week. He made his debut at the oldest major tournament in 2021. In his first start, he made an impressive finish at T12.

Over four days at Royal St. George, Hovland carded 68, 71, 69, and 66 to aggregate at 6-under. The following year at St. Andrews, he entered the top 5 and finished T4 at 14-under.

The 25-year-old Norweigan is one of the best golfers presently and is the top contender to win the 151st Open. This year, DraftKings Sportsbook has put him at +2000 to lift the Claret Jug on Sunday. It will be interesting to see how far he goes in this year's edition.