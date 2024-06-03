“You guys came early to get the golf course to be this difficult” – Yuka Saso takes a playful dig at Lancaster ground staff after US Open win

Following her win at the US Women's Open, Yuka Saso took a jab at the staff at the Lancaster Country Club for making such a demanding course. The comment came during the presentation ceremony, where she lifted her second US Open trophy.
On Sunday, June 2, Saso entered the final round of the US Women's Open at 2-under and held the solo fifth position, trailing the lead by three strokes. However, she carded a 2-under 68 to finish at 4-under after 72 holes. This score was enough for her to lift another US Women's Open title, defeating Hinako Shibuno by three strokes.
During the trophy presentation ceremony, Yuka Saso didn't miss the chance to poke fun at the course staff for creating such a challenging golf course.
"I would like to thank USGA for hosting another great event, and of course Lancaster Country Club, all the staff. Thank you so much. You guys came early to get ready this golf course to be this difficult. I really appreciate it," she said.
The conditions at Lancaster weren't easy, as only Saso and Shibuno could shoot under par. Further, all four players above Saso shot over par on Sunday. The two-time Major champion also spoke about the sixth hole, where she four-putted for a double bogey.
"Well, that hole is very difficult," she said. "The pin position that they put in, it was very difficult. I learned so much about that hole. Thank you. I'll try not to do that again."
She added that it was a one-of-a-kind experience at Lancaster, which she hoped to use in future games.
How much money did Yuka Saso receive for winning the US Women's Open?
The purse size of the US Women’s Open was $12 million, and Yuka Saso bagged $2.4 million for the win.
Here's the purse size for the 2024 US Women's Open:
- 1. Yuka Saso: $2,400,000
- 2. Hinako Shibuno: $1,296,000
- T3. Ally Ewing: $664,777
- T3. Andrea Lee: $664,777
- 5. Arpichaya Yubol: $456,375
- T6. Atthaya Thitikul: $365,406
- T6. Ayaka Furue: $365,406
- T6. Wichanee Meechai: $365,406
- T9. Rio Takeda: $271,733
- T9. Sakura Koiwai: $271,733
- T9. Minjee Lee: $271,733
- T12. Hyo Joo Kim: $205,709
- T12. Ruoning Yin: $205,709
- T12. Miyu Yamashita: $205,709
- T12. Jin Hee Im: $205,709
- T16. Hannah Green: $161,841
- T16. A Lim Kim: $161,841
- T16. Mi Hyang Lee: $161,841
- T19. Jenny Shin: $125,829
- T19. Charley Hull: $125,829
- T19. Yan Liu: $125,829
- T19. Carlota Ciganda: $125,829
- T19. Chisato Iwai: $125,829
- T24. Jiwon Jeon: $99,078
- T24. Wei-Ling Hsu: $99,078
- T26. Aditi Ashok: $86,542
- T26. Sophia Popov: $86,542
- T26. Minbyeol Kim: $86,542
- T29. Jin Young Ko: $68,873
- T29. Sarah Kemp: $68,873
- T29. Pia Babnik: $68,873
- T29. Albane Valenzuela: $68,873
- T29. Xiyu Lin: $68,873
- T29. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: $68,873
- T29. Su Ji Kim: $68,873
- T36. Kristen Gillman: $54,338
- T36. Anna Nordqvist: $54,338
- T36. Amiyu Ozeki: $54,338
- T39. Hyun Kyung Park: $44,896
- T39. Gaby Lopez: $44,896
- T39. Jiyai Shin: $44,896
- T39. Yuna Nishimura: $44,896
- T39. Yui Kawamoto: $44,896
- T44. Megan Khang: $34,495
- T44. Mariel Galdiano: $34,495
- T44. Alison Lee: $34,495
- T44. Asterisk Talley (a): -
- T44. Megan Schofill (a): -
- T44. Nasa Hataoka: $34,495
- T44. Catherine Park (a): -