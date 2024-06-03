“You guys came early to get the golf course to be this difficult” – Yuka Saso takes a playful dig at Lancaster ground staff after US Open win

Following her win at the US Women's Open, Yuka Saso took a jab at the staff at the Lancaster Country Club for making such a demanding course. The comment came during the presentation ceremony, where she lifted her second US Open trophy.

On Sunday, June 2, Saso entered the final round of the US Women's Open at 2-under and held the solo fifth position, trailing the lead by three strokes. However, she carded a 2-under 68 to finish at 4-under after 72 holes. This score was enough for her to lift another US Women's Open title, defeating Hinako Shibuno by three strokes.

During the trophy presentation ceremony, Yuka Saso didn't miss the chance to poke fun at the course staff for creating such a challenging golf course.

"I would like to thank USGA for hosting another great event, and of course Lancaster Country Club, all the staff. Thank you so much. You guys came early to get ready this golf course to be this difficult. I really appreciate it," she said.

The conditions at Lancaster weren't easy, as only Saso and Shibuno could shoot under par. Further, all four players above Saso shot over par on Sunday. The two-time Major champion also spoke about the sixth hole, where she four-putted for a double bogey.

"Well, that hole is very difficult," she said. "The pin position that they put in, it was very difficult. I learned so much about that hole. Thank you. I'll try not to do that again."

She added that it was a one-of-a-kind experience at Lancaster, which she hoped to use in future games.

How much money did Yuka Saso receive for winning the US Women's Open?

The purse size of the US Women’s Open was $12 million, and Yuka Saso bagged $2.4 million for the win.

Here's the purse size for the 2024 US Women's Open:

1. Yuka Saso: $2,400,000

2. Hinako Shibuno: $1,296,000

T3. Ally Ewing: $664,777

T3. Andrea Lee: $664,777

5. Arpichaya Yubol: $456,375

T6. Atthaya Thitikul: $365,406

T6. Ayaka Furue: $365,406

T6. Wichanee Meechai: $365,406

T9. Rio Takeda: $271,733

T9. Sakura Koiwai: $271,733

T9. Minjee Lee: $271,733

T12. Hyo Joo Kim: $205,709

T12. Ruoning Yin: $205,709

T12. Miyu Yamashita: $205,709

T12. Jin Hee Im: $205,709

T16. Hannah Green: $161,841

T16. A Lim Kim: $161,841

T16. Mi Hyang Lee: $161,841

T19. Jenny Shin: $125,829

T19. Charley Hull: $125,829

T19. Yan Liu: $125,829

T19. Carlota Ciganda: $125,829

T19. Chisato Iwai: $125,829

T24. Jiwon Jeon: $99,078

T24. Wei-Ling Hsu: $99,078

T26. Aditi Ashok: $86,542

T26. Sophia Popov: $86,542

T26. Minbyeol Kim: $86,542

T29. Jin Young Ko: $68,873

T29. Sarah Kemp: $68,873

T29. Pia Babnik: $68,873

T29. Albane Valenzuela: $68,873

T29. Xiyu Lin: $68,873

T29. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: $68,873

T29. Su Ji Kim: $68,873

T36. Kristen Gillman: $54,338

T36. Anna Nordqvist: $54,338

T36. Amiyu Ozeki: $54,338

T39. Hyun Kyung Park: $44,896

T39. Gaby Lopez: $44,896

T39. Jiyai Shin: $44,896

T39. Yuna Nishimura: $44,896

T39. Yui Kawamoto: $44,896

T44. Megan Khang: $34,495

T44. Mariel Galdiano: $34,495

T44. Alison Lee: $34,495

T44. Asterisk Talley (a): -

T44. Megan Schofill (a): -

T44. Nasa Hataoka: $34,495

T44. Catherine Park (a): -