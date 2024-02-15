Nick Dunlap has gone from thrill to thrill since winning The American Express. This week he added one more milestone to his still short career, playing in the same tournament as Tiger Woods. "You kinda stop and stare," Dunlap said about it.

Dunlap gave an interview on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, during which he discussed several topics, including crossing paths with Tiger Woods at The Genesis Invitational 2024. Nick Dunlap called it a "really sweet" experience.

Nick Dunlap said that he had crossed paths with Tiger Woods in the locker room and that, although he didn't talk to him, it was an unforgettable experience. This was part of what he said about his encounter with Woods for SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio:

"It did [happen] yesterday [Wednesday, February 14]. You kinda stop and stare. We haven't [talk], not yet. Hopefully, sometime soon, he is a busy man... it's pretty sweet just honestly see him and watch him..."

Nick Dunlap also talked about the overall experience of starting his professional career after winning The American Express 2024 in La Quinta, California.

"It's all coming pretty quick, I'm not going to lie. It's a dream come true, getting to travel to all of this cool events, you know, playing alongside with some of the best players in the world that I've watched going on for so long. Hitting alongside Rory and Justin, and now Tiger this week, it's pretty special."

Dunlap earned his first PGA Tour victory in just his fourth tour start as an amateur. Days later, he turned pro, making his pro debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Genesis Invitational is his second tournament as a pro golfer.

Nick Dunlap and Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational 2024

Nick Dunlap and Tiger Woods have had similar performances at the Genesis Invitational. Both are T27 with a score of 1 under as they both left the front nine behind.

Woods played the first nine holes with three birdies and two bogeys. His main problems were on the putter, as he missed a 16-foot putt for par on the 2nd, 11-foot putt for par on the 3rd, 11-foot putt for birdie on the 5th and a 20-foot putt for birdie on the 8th.

As for Dunlap, he also played the front nine with three birdies and two bogeys. His main problem was that he had not hit the fairways as well as he would have liked (only 40%).