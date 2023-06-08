“You were made to feel like a family” - Former LIV Golfer Oliver Fisher shares account of tour treatment, Greg Norman partnership, and more

The LIV Golf x PGA Tour merger news has now reached golf players, and fans all over the world, and former LIV Golfer Oliver Fisher fully supports the decision. The rivalry between the two tours will finally be over as they combine to form a newer, bigger golf entity.

Oliver Fisher, three time DP Tour winner, was a part of the LIV Golf Series when it first started. Fisher first participated in the LIV event at the Centurion Club, finished 38th, and walked away with almost $130,000. While he got cut from the roster soon after, the golfer has often praised the LIV setup.

Speaking via Mirror, he said:

"The event as a whole was brilliant. The way LIV looked after every player, you were made to feel like a family, made to feel welcome. The team environment was brilliant."

Oliver Fisher was also all praises for LIV CEO Greg Norman, who has been at the forefront of the fresh, new style of golf. Fisher said he was glad to have worked with Greg Norman, whose role in the new entity is yet unknown. He said:

"I was lucky with Greg Norman and Golf Saudi extending the invitation to play, which I was really grateful for."

Oliver Fisher believes the merger puts both tours in a 'health position'

The coming together of two series is a move in the positive direction, according to Fisher. According to him, after being in the sport for over 15 years, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf stand in a good position moving forward. Speaking about the merger, he said:

"PIF is certainly enthusiastic about investing a wholesome amount of money and moving the business forward which is great for everyone involved. I think it is only good for the game, and you’ve got to look forward to it. There are a lot of positives from yesterday and a lot more to look forward to."

Oliver Fisher strongly believed that the merger will bring about the support that both the tours need. Both tours are poles apart in the way they carry out their season. The collaboration, however, will bring around fresh and exciting content for golf fans all over the world.

