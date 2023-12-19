“You need to have hope right?” - Rory McIlroy hopes for a turnaround with Manchester United, drawing parallel to personal experience in Golf

Rory McIlroy is a hardcore fan of English Premier League giants Manchester United. The club have not been at their best for years, but, like any good fan, McIlroy is confident that the Red Devils will get back to winning ways. "You need to have hope right?" the Northern Irishman summed it up.

McIlroy was at Anfield on Sunday to witness the great English football classic, Manchester United vs Liverpool. He was accompanied by his teammate during the last edition of the Ryder Cup, Tyrrell Hatton, a determined supporter of the Reds.

Prior to the start of the match, both Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton were involved in the television broadcast of the match, which was provided by Sky Sports. The on-site reporters were none other than English football legends Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

Neville and Carragher asked Rory McIlroy about Manchester United's current sporting situation and whether the club would be in a position to improve. "I think so," was the Northern Irishman's answer.

McIlroy added the following (via The Sun):

"You need to have hope right? You need believe you can turn things around and Tyrrell (Hatton) and I have been through that in golf and anyone that's played sport at a high level you go through some of these dips in confidence. All you need is that one little spark to get you going again and hopefully that's today for United."

Manchester United and Liverpool played a 0-0 draw, a good result for the McIlroy-backed team, given their current situation.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League standings with 28 points, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal. Liverpool, meanwhile, are second with 38 points.

A look into Rory McIlroy's love for Manchester United

Rory McIlroy's love for Manchester United is well known. According to his own words to the BBC in October 2023, he grew up loving the club, suggesting that this feeling was instilled in him from an early age.

In addition, McIlroy has made numerous public allusions to his status as a Red Devils fan. When he won The Open Championship in 2014 he expressed that he was very happy despite being a Manchester United fan. He made this clarification due to the fact that that tournament was held on "rival soil" at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

The Northern Irishman also declared himself open to the possibility of investing in his beloved club. Speaking to the BBC in October 2023, he expressed that it would be an incredible opportunity for him.

McIlroy is also a big fan of rugby, another extremely popular sport in Ireland. In addition, he recently invested in the Alpine Formula 1 team and the TGL, a tech-based golf league.