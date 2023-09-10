“You have to play solid golf” - Robert MacIntyre on his game plan ahead of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship 

Robert MacIntyre is not a part of the ongoing Irish Open. He was last seen at the European Masters. Although he struggled to put up a strong game at Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club, the Scottish player hopes to put up a better performance in the upcoming 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

The reason to skip this week's event at the K Club was because MacIntyre was mentally drained due to the pressure to secure a spot in the European team for the upcoming Ryder Cup.

Speaking of his withdrawal from the Irish Open, Robert MacIntyre shared that the last fortnight was "hell" and he needed a well-deserved break. While 27-year-old golfer added that he would be joining the star-studded field of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship next week. He said via The Scotsman:

"It's a good course, you have to drive it well, you have to play solid golf. It's a massive, massive event, one of the biggest on the schedule. It's one that's always on the schedule when you're playing."

Although his outing in the previous edition of the BMW PGA Championship was forgettable, Robert MacIntyre is grateful that he was paired with Luke Donald for the tee-off. This was because the Scottish star went on to win the very next week's DS Automobiles Italian Open defeating Matt Fitzpatrick in a jaw-dropping playoff.

The field of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship will include all the European Ryder Cup team members, including World No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Jon Rahm. The 27-year-old golfer even shared that before the biennial event, they all will be "beating their brains out" on the coming Sunday.

"It will be good to see them and pick their brains a bit. But beating their brains out? That won't change. That’s what we try to do week in, week out. I'll be trying to win. A few of us will be up there come Sunday and we're all trying to beat each other as hard as we can," Robert MacIntyre said.

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship is one of the flagship premier events on the DP World Tour. The tournament is scheduled for September 14 to 17. Also, the dates coincide with the first FedEx Cup fall event, the Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour.

"It's a dream to play in the Ryder Cup" - Robert MacIntyre reflects on his automatic selection for the European Team

With the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Viktor Hovland, the 27-year-old Scottish golfer was also one of the six automatic picks for the 44th edition of the biennial event scheduled at the Marco Simone Golf Club.

Robert MacIntyre revealed that he doesn't think much about the future. However, it was always his dream to play in the Ryder Cup. He said via The Scotsman:

"It's a dream to play in the Ryder Cup. As a kid growing up I wanted to play for Scotland, then you got to a certain level and it was the Walker Cup. You got to another level and it was professional golf and the only team event you want to play in professional golf is the Ryder Cup."

Since Stephen Gallacher in 2014, Robert MacIntyre will become just the second Scottish golfer to represent Europe in the prestigious Ryder Cup. He was also part of Great Britain & Ireland's team of the 2017 Walker Cup.