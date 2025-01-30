"You should be punished" - Paige Spiranac suggests a 'working' method to control slow play at pro golf events

Paige Spiranac recently talked about the slow play at pro golf events. The former professional player and golf influencer said that those who play slowly should be "punished."

In a recent post on X by NUCLRGOLF, she asked fans about their opinion on whether the PGA Tour has a slow play issue and the best solution to the problem. Quoting the post, Spiranac proposed a penalty-based system similar to one used in junior golf tournaments. She wrote:

"AJGA is a junior golf organization that had a red, yellow, green card system where after 3 holes you would get a time. Green is ahead of pace, yellow is right around time and red was behind. If you got two red cards then the group would be timed and then assessed penalties. It worked. You should be punished for slow play. It’s against the rules of the game"

However, the problem isn't only on the PGA Tour. Recently, Charley Hull raised the issue of slow play in women's golf and called it "ridiculous." She said (via Guardian):

"It's ridiculous. I feel sorry for the fans how slow it is out there. We were out there for five hours and 40 minutes in round three. We play in a four ball at home on a hard golf course and we’re round in three and a half, four hours. It is pretty crazy."

"I'm quite ruthless but if you get three bad ­timings, every time it’s a two-shot penalty. If you have three of them you lose your Tour card instantly. I'm sure that would hurry a lot of people up and they won’t want to lose their Tour card. That would kill the slow play, but they would never do that," she added.

LPGA player Lexi Thompson echoed Hull's statements on the slow play. She said that rounds shouldn't exceed four and a half hours, especially in threesomes.

Paige Spiranac advises on the pace of play

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac recently advised beginner golfers on the pace of play in her YouTube series "The Beginner's Guide to Starting Golf." In the video, the 31-year-old talked about having a great attitude and keeping pace underlining that slow play stands out.

"Here's two tips: have an amazing time, have a great attitude, and play quickly. I have played with so many golfers of all skill levels, and I only remember the ones who play slowly. And don't worry, you're like, "I know, I'm new and I don't want to keep people waiting." Don't pick up—play fast, and people aren't even going to notice what you're shooting." (0:15-0:38)

Notably, six-time PGA Tour winner and former US Open champion Lucas Grover has strongly opposed the proposed changes by the PGA Tour Policy Board to reduce field sizes to address slow play.

