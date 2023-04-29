“You’re with Bubba’s team now, right? - Talor Gooch claims Tiger Woods discussed LIV Golf’s schedule at Masters

Tiger Woods has been a staunch LIV Golf critic ever since its inception. The PGA Tour star has openly bashed the breakaway series and its players on multiple occasions. Now, LIV golfer Talor Gooch has claimed that Woods is a follower of the Saudi-backed circuit.

According to Gooch, the 15-time major champion was aware of LIV Golf's schedule when he competed in the 2023 Masters. The LIV golfer, who plays for Bubba Watson's Range Goats squad, said Woods knew his team and even negotiated the series schedule. The LIV Golf Adelaide champion stated that the renowned golfer discussed it extensively when at Augusta earlier this month.

Speaking on the Fore the People podcast, Talor Gooch said, as quoted by Golf.com:

“I have kind of a funny story. So, at Augusta, one of the mornings I was warming up, Tiger was right next to me warming up. And he was like, man, you’re with Bubba’s team now, right? And I was like, yeah. He’s like, you all are going to Adelaide, right? I’m like, yeah. He goes, man, they got some great golf there.”

Red Harrington @MColorusso open.spotify.com/episode/2nOTQq… Listening to @TalorGooch talk on podcasts is making me want to join the #Talorgang ... @ForeTPeople crushed this one...HIGHLIGHT: TG saying that @TigerWoods not only knew what team he was on but the LIV schedule as they talked at the masters Listening to @TalorGooch talk on podcasts is making me want to join the #Talorgang...@ForeTPeople crushed this one...HIGHLIGHT: TG saying that @TigerWoods not only knew what team he was on but the LIV schedule as they talked at the masters 👀open.spotify.com/episode/2nOTQq…

Talor Gooch reveals his conversation with Tiger Woods

Talor Gooch went on to reveal the full conversation he had with Tiger Woods. In response to the LIV player’s claims, the PGA Tour star spoke at length about Singapore as LIV Golf was headed there next.

He said:

“And then he (Tiger Woods) is like , have you ever been to Singapore? I was like, man, first time. And he’s like, man, you need to go to the casino at Marina Bay Sands. It’s the famous hotel casino here; you’ve all seen it, for sure. It looks like there’s a boat on top of three towers. It’s this massive casino hotel. And the shops and everything. So anyways, Tiger’s like, first time I was in Singapore, I had to do this clinic there, right? And he’s like, I got introduced to the guy who basically owns the Disney of Asia, and he had to be there for whatever reason.”

He further added:

And so he’s like, this guy is like, hey, do you want to go get some dinner tonight? My favorite place in Singapore is at this hotel casino. And then, do you like to gamble at all? And Tiger’s like, a little bit. And so, he said, I want to teach you how to play baccarat. And Tiger’s like, we go over there and this guy starts out playing million-dollar hands. And so, Tiger’s like, this was earlier in my career, I quickly learned the difference between being rich, and being rich rich.”

Gooch went on to discuss the same with the podcast hosts and said that Woods might be paying great attention to LIV and its events. He said that the ace golfer was on top of the golf discussions. However, it still comes as a surprise after the negative comments Woods had made about the rebel series.

