‘You're going to make kind of stupid mistakes’: Nelly Korda shares her mantra to bounce back after bogeys

Nelly Korda shared her mantra to bounce back after bogeys. Korda is playing at the US Women's Open this week. The golfer couldn't make the cut line in the same tournament last year. This year, she surpassed the cutline and played the third round as well.
Following the third day, Korda joined the press conference and shared how she bounced back after the bogeys. Her words were ( via ASAP Sports):
“It's just about having the right mindset. Like this week, it's like, okay, you're going to make kind of stupid mistakes, as well, because it's just a golf course where you may not hit it in the right spot and it'll go down 40 feet and you'll make -- instead of being almost tap-in range, now you have a 40-foot chip where it's running off the back, as well. You just know that your mentality is that you're going to make mistakes, but you can also bounce back here.”
Korda is in 6th place on the US Women's Open leaderboard, and her total score is 4 under.
Nelly Korda and others' tee times for the last round of the 2025 US Women's Open
Nelly Korda will start with Mao Saigo at 12:48 pm. Next to them, Hinako Shibuno and Rio Takeda will play at 12:59 pm. Kiara Romero and Celine Borge are the first group to play at 7:51 am. Julia Lopez Ramirez and Maja Stark will tee off at 1:10 pm. Here's a list of tee times and pairings for the last round of the US Women's Open ( all times in ET):
7:51 a.m.: Kiara Romero (a) and Celine Borge
8:02 a.m.: Wichanee Meechai, and Sophie Hausmann
8:13 a.m.: Shiho Kuwaki, and Nataliya Guseva
8:24 a.m.: Sakura Koiwai, and Amy Yang
8:35 a.m.: Maria José Marin (a), and Miyu Yamashita
8:46 a.m.: Youmin Hwang, and Saki Baba
8:57 a.m.: Akie Iwai, and In Gee Chun
9:08 a.m.: Pauline Roussin Bouchard, and Ina Yoon
9:19 a.m.: Amari Avery and Hyunjo Yoo
9:30 a.m.: Klara Davidson Spilkova, and Farah O'Keefe (a)
9:41 a.m.: Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a), and Jinhee Im
9:52 a.m.: Esther Henseleit, and Gemma Dryburgh
10:03 a.m.: Auston Kim, and Allisen Corpuz
10:14 a.m. Haeran Ryu, and Anna Nordqvist
10:25 a.m.: Madelene Sagstrom, and Lottie Woad (a)
10:36 a.m.: Ingrid Lindblad, and Celine Boutier
10:47 a.m.: Lydia Ko and Rayee Feng (a)
10:58 a.m.: A Lim Kim and Charley Hull
11:09 a.m.: Hyejin Choi, and Ariya Jutanugarn
11:20 a.m.: Chisato Iwai and Angel Yin
11:31 a.m.: Jing Yan, and Jin Young Ko
11:42 a.m.: Yui Kawamoto and Chiara Tamburlini
11:53 a.m.: Andrea Lee and Hannah Green
12:04 p.m.: Aline Krauter, and Hailee Cooper
12:15 p.m.: Yealimi Noh and Ruoning Yin
12:26 p.m.: Gaby Lopez, and Sarah Schmelzel
12:37 p.m.: Linn Grant, and Minjee Lee
12:48 p.m.: Nelly Korda and Mao Saigo
12:59 p.m.: Hinako Shibuno, and Rio Takeda
1:10 PM: Julia Lopez Ramirez and Maja Stark