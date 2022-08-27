"You’re not growing any game" - Phil Mickelson's coach Butch Harmon on LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson is currently the highest-paid golfer in the world. The 2021 PGA Tour champion landed a hefty paycheck to participate in the inaugural season of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Mickelson made his debut in the competition in June and joined several other LIV Golf defectors. According to reports, Mickelson signed a contract worth around $200 million to participate in the controversial series.

However, the ace golfer found himself in trouble as the PGA suspended him for defecting to the Saudi-backed league. Mickelson is now at loggerheads with the PGA, claiming that the American Tour is violating his freedom to play.

Amid the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate, Mickelson’s coach Butch Harmon has now come forward to slam the players defecting to the new league. Harmon, who is known as a top-tier coach, stated that he would have moved to LIV Golf if he were a player now, due to the paycheck.

Butch Harmon slams LIV Golf defectors for dishonesty

The pro golf coach has now stated that players should admit that they received hefty checks to play in the LIV Golf series. Butch Harmon, who is famous for coaching both Mickelson and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, feels the players should come together and be honest about the payment they receive.

Speaking on the Son of a Butch podcast, hosted by his son Claude, Butch Harmon said:

“I think the players that went to the LIV — you’re probably not going to agree with me on this — they created the problem because they went for the money, there’s no doubt about it. That’s BS about I’m going to play less and I’m going to spend more time at home."

"No, you went for the money. So just say that… So to me, that’s the first problem — I think the PR of the LIV has not been good. The guys should have got together and been honest.”

Butch Harmon went on to add that the players were lying by claiming that they were 'growing the game'. The golf instructor went on to state that LIV was just another 'large corporation' doing business. He also admitted that the money offered by the league was too large to deny and said:

“This ‘I’m going to grow the game better’ — no, that has nothing to do with it; you’re not growing any game. They’re growing their bank accounts. Which every sportsman has the right to do — to get the best deal you can get. So, I have a problem with people complaining about that. But I think they brought that on themselves by coming up with this other stuff.”

Harmon also spoke about Mickelson’s position in the PGA-LIV standoff, Harmon said that the player was 'very honest'. According to the coach, Mickelson deserves 'some credit' for sticking with the decision that he made despite the criticism.

It is pertinent to note that Butch Harmon worked with Mickelson from 2007 to 2015, winning two majors. Concluding his comments on the controversial LIV Golf debate, Harmon said that both the Saudi-backed league and the PGA must look at the bigger picture and work together and there is room for both to co-exist.

