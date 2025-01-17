"You're lucky I'm not," - Hollywood star Kathryn Newton hilariously challenges the star-studded Hero Dubai Desert Classic field

Hollywood actress Kathryn Newton hilariously challenged professional golfers playing this week at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The American actress is an avid golfer and often plays the sport. She has played in several Pro-Am events and this week, she is in Dubai for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Newton opened up about her outing in Dubai and hilariously challenged the golfers, stating they were lucky as she was not playing in the event. She said:

"It could be anybody's game out here. Even mine. No, I'm playing. No, I'm not. You're lucky I'm not."

Newton also shared her experience of visiting Dubai and predicted some names who could win the DP World Tour event.

Trending

"It's my first time in Dubai, and I think that I'm overly excited because I keep kind of screaming at everything. I'm like, do you understand we're in a video game right now? This is the future. It's definitely one of the best cities in the world. Great golf courses too. If I were to predict who would win, I don't want to jinx anybody. I'm always rooting for Rory and Victor, Alex Fitzpatrick. Let's go, Matt Wallace," she added.

Kathryn Newton actively plays golf. Last year, she participated in the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The tournament featured two events—one exclusively for professionals and the other for professionals teaming up with amateur golfers. She played with professional player Alex Fitzpatrick in the game.

Kathryn Newton shares about 'most beautiful sunrise at tee off'

Kathryn Newton has played golf at Emirates Golf Club, the venue of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic ahead of the start of the official event in the Pro-Am event. She shared several pictures of her outing on her Instagram account, along with a caption saying:

"@dubaidcgolf thank you for having me! Most beautiful sunrise at tee off I’ve ever seen."

Kathryn Newton donned J. Lindeberg golf apparel for her outing. She stunned in a cream-colored short skirt along with a full-sleeve T-shirt. She posted several pictures and a video of playing golf in the Pro-Am.

Notably, J. Lindeberg hired Newton as their first golf lifestyle brand ambassador early this month. Speaking of her deal with J.Lindeberg, Newton said, via Hypebeast:

"I’ve always loved J.Lindeberg—on and off the golf course. Their designs feel as powerful, meticulous, and dynamic as the game itself, and I couldn’t be more excited to officially join the family. Golf has always been a big part of my life, and now I get to share my passion for the sport and J.Lindeberg’s vision with even more people."

The 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic is a four-day event. It will have its final on Sunday, January 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback