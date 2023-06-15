"You’re saying there’s a chance!" - Fans react to claims that Jon Rahm is 'amused' by LIV Golf rumors

Jon Rahm is aware of the rumors of him planning to join LIV Golf, and he is pretty 'amused' by them. Rahm, who has been in red-hot form this year with four titles and multiple top-10 finishes, is one of the few players on the PGA Tour who has had cordial relations with the LIV defectors despite the animosity between the two groups. The Spaniard was seen playing the all-US Open practice rounds with them.

A few days ago, the rumor circulated that Rahm was in advanced talks with the PIF-sponsored circuit. As per LIV Golf Nation, this was the reason why the PGA Tour gave in. Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports tweeted that the World No. 2 golfer was completely aware of the rumors and was finding them funny.

He wrote:

"Jon Rahm is aware of the LIV rumors and he finds them very, very amusing."

"Jon Rahm is aware of the LIV rumors and he finds them very, very amusing."

Golf Twitter had divided opinions on this. While many fans believed the Masters champion had too much self-respect to make this controversial decision, there were a few who felt he might make the switch.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"So…. You’re saying there’s a chance !"

"he created them…"

"We all do. Liv is a ship that already sank."

"he’s printing money as it is, walking integrity, has potential to win tons of majors.. be shocked if he moves"

"he's printing money as it is, walking integrity, has potential to win tons of majors.. be shocked if he moves"

"Dan, is there anything you encountered this week where you said to yourself, nah, I'm not going to Tweet about that?"

"Dan, is there anything you encountered this week where you said to yourself, nah, I'm not going to Tweet about that?"

"Can’t sign new players until next season"

"Can't sign new players until next season"

"Not sure why it matters, anyways. He, along with every other PGAT, LIV, and DP player, is all gonna be playing under the same name anyways lol"

"Not sure why it matters, anyways. He, along with every other PGAT, LIV, and DP player, is all gonna be playing under the same name anyways lol"

"After the PGA propaganda show, I would invite Rahm for one event in Spain. Just to show as PIF who’s the boss. He doesn’t have to resign, neither the PGA nor the DPWT will kick him out."

Sportsfoodie @Erasmus2D

Just to show as PIF who’s the boss.

"After the PGA propaganda show, I would invite Rahm for one event in Spain. Just to show as PIF who's the boss. He doesn't have to resign, neither the PGA nor the DPWT will kick him out."

"Stop feeding into the rumours … Rhambo has more respect for the legacy of the game"

"Stop feeding into the rumours … Rhambo has more respect for the legacy of the game"

"Making that kind of move considering the lack of clarity of the entire situation doesn't seem like something Jon would do."

"Making that kind of move considering the lack of clarity of the entire situation doesn't seem like something Jon would do."

"I would think the only thing that stops him is the European tour has already said LIV players can’t play on the Ryder Cup"

"I would think the only thing that stops him is the European tour has already said LIV players can't play on the Ryder Cup"

"Him going to LIV will Force the Europeans open up the Ryder's Cup team to LIV Players. Rham knows all these sissy moves by Keith Pelly & Monahan are a joke."

John Kang @JK76511

"Him going to LIV will Force the Europeans open up the Ryder's Cup team to LIV Players. Rham knows all these sissy moves by Keith Pelly & Monahan are a joke."

"Cam Smith found them amusing at one time as well. I also never remember him denying them one way or the other as to not allow the media to call him a Liar. Sure feels similar. 👀"

"Cam Smith found them amusing at one time as well. I also never remember him denying them one way or the other as to not allow the media to call him a Liar. Sure feels similar. 👀"

Jon Rahm practices with LIV Golf players during the US Open practice rounds

Jon Rahm was seen practicing with LIV Golf-associated Phil Mickelson and Talor Gooch ahead of the US Open 2023. As per the Spaniard, his perspective towards the players from the Saudi-backed circuit hasn't changed with their decisions.

"I didn't really care in that sense," said Rahm. "I never got into the feud. I've never had any negative feelings towards any player that went over to LIV."

"[I] tried to play practice rounds with Phil [Mickelson], played with Talor Gooch yesterday. Really doesn't make a difference to me. That's why my point of view, nothing changed."

