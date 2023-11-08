“You’re all in trouble” - Phil Mickelson expresses support for criticisms against PGA Tour Chief's handling of LIV Golf

American professional golfer, Phil Mickelson has consistently championed the LIV Golf series. While such a stance has inevitably attracted its fair share of criticism, Mickelson has never shied away from confronting it.

This time, however, it was him who dished out some criticism against PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. Phil Mickelson supported the opinion of Bob Ball, who has repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction about the way Monahan handled the disruption in the world of men's professional golf.

As soon as the framework agreement was made public by the PGAT and the Saudi Arabian PIF, Ball wrote an open letter to all PGA Tour players regarding their support in the matter. According to Golf Magic, Ball said:

"You are all in trouble and screwed if you don't support it."

Further, when Jay Monahan said that he would not see LIV Golf thriving under the new framework agreement, Ball hit back by saying that it was ludicrous to have LIV Golf 'shuttered' and that the PGA Tour should be doing a better job of promoting team golf.

Replying to this, Phil Mickelson expressed his support saying:

"This is spot on accurate. You nailed the most important part of the entire agreement. You're the first to do it."

Phil Mickelson believes that the framework agreement opens up opportunities for new golfers to join LIV

Phil Mickelson is confident about the future of LIV Golf and the fact that it does not plan to slow down despite the upcoming framework agreement. At the ultimate event of the 2023 LIV Season, Mickelson said that he is excited to welcome new players to the league in the upcoming years.

While he did not disclose any names, he said via Golf Week:

“I’m excited about who’s coming for next year and over time, we’ll just keep getting better and better and getting better and better players and that’s the game plan and I love the commitment. I love that I’m a part of it,”

With the series now looking to the 2024 season, four to six new spots have opened up that have potential to be filled and there is even a possibility that it might increase its capacity to 15 teams.