"You're a winner in my book" - Golf fans rally behind Justin Thomas as he confronts adversity following FedEx Cup Playoff qualification setback

Justin Thomas faced heartbreak in the final round of the Wyndham Championship, as he missed the ticket to the Playoffs by just one stroke. He aggregated at 12-under after four rounds, securing a T12 finish, but it wasn't sufficient to qualify for the Playoffs.
Thomas, who was 79th in the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the Sedgefield event, needed a great finish at the event to make it to the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The 30-year-old golfer fought hard and played brilliantly over the four days at Sedgefield, but it wasn't enough for him to break into the top 70. After the Wyndham Championship disappointment, Thomas tweeted that he was proud of the way he fought.
He wrote:
"Can use adversity as an opportunity to shy away from a challenge, or take it head on. Was a tough season for me, but I actually had fun battling it out and playing golf this week. It’s why we play. Beyond gutted to miss the playoffs, but I’m proud of how hard I fought #onward"
Following Thomas' tweet, fans came out in support of their favorite player. Several fans praised his 72nd-hole effort, while many wished him well for the next season.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"You're a winner in my book."
"Hell yeah JT… excited to watch your career from here on. Gonna be LEGENDARY."
"Keep your head up JT."
"Looked better out there, can’t believe the chip on 18 didn’t fall. Best of luck this off season, feel the form is almost back and can’t wait to see it"
"That chip on 18 was bad ass!! You’re still the man bro! Enjoy watching you play! 🤙🏼🤙🏼"
"You fought till the end man. Can’t wait for next year. Win the Sony"
"Love you, JT. Next year is going to be FANTASTIC!!!"
"Come back angry. I hope to see you with an edge. You get one shot at this life, and you have next year… don’t waist a minute of it."
"Bro you put on a show today, it was fun to watch. I think golf needed to see a big name be in your position to show what it's like"
"Indeed. You‘ve handled the struggles with grace mate. This year’s battles will just make you appreciate your inevitable return to form and successes even more 🙏"
"You fought hard. It just happens that way sometimes. You’ll have plenty of other chances and plenty of other wins to come. Hopefully you get picked to be on the Ryder Cup!"
How did Justin Thomas perform in the 2022–23 season? The golfer's results explored
Here are Justin Thomas' performances in the 2022–23 season:
- THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T40
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: T25
- Farmers Insurance Open: T25
- WM Phoenix Open: 4
- The Genesis Invitational: T20
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T21
- THE PLAYERS Championship: T60
- Valspar Championship: T10
- Masters Tournament: CUT
- RBC Heritage: T25
- Wells Fargo Championship: T14
- PGA Championship: T65
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: CUT
- U.S. Open: CUT
- Travelers Championship: T9
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: CUT
- Genesis Scottish Open: T60
- The Open Championship: CUT
- 3M Open: CUT
- Wyndham Championship: T12