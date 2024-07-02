“You realize how hard it is to make it to Majors” – LIV Golf’s Sergio Garcia says going through The Open qualifiers gives a ‘unique perspective’

Sergio Garcia has been a pivotal part of LIV Golf since 2022. While he is yet to register a win on the Saudi-backed circuit, the Spaniard is well-regarded in the world of professional golf due to his achievements on the PGA Tour, with 11 wins to his name.

Garcia recently discussed playing in the qualifiers of The Open. The Spanish golfer said that going through the Major's qualifiers gives one a unique perspective. He also shared how hard he realized it is to make it to one of the four biggest tournaments of the year.

He posted on X,

"Going through qualifiers gives a unique perspective. It’s tough but I enjoy the challenge. Direct qualification is ideal, but competing for limited spots makes you value it more. With so few spots, like The Open's 72 players competing for 5-6 spots, you realize how hard it is to make it to majors. It drives you to give even more when you qualify. @TheOpen"

Sergio Garcia has competed in two Majors this season. His first outing was at the Masters Tournament where he failed to make the cut. The 44-year-old performed better at the U.S. Open scoring 69-71-71-70 to finish T12.

A look at Sergio Garcia's performances in 2024

Here is a detailed look at the performances of Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia this season:

2024 LIV Golf tournaments:

Date: 2/2 - 4/2

Event: LIV Golf Mayakoba (El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba)

(El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba) Finish: 2-y 65-70-66 201 (-12)

Date: 8/2 - 10/2

Event: LIV Golf Las Vegas (Las Vegas Country Club)

(Las Vegas Country Club) Finish: T27 69-68-70 207 (-3)

Date: 1/3 - 3/3

Event: LIV Golf Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC)

(Royal Greens G&CC) Finish: T15 67-71-65 203 (-7)

Date: 8/3 - 10/3

Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Country Club)

(Hong Kong Country Club) Finish: T38 71-66-70 207 (-3)

Date: 5/4 - 7/4

Event: LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral Golf Course)

(Trump National Doral Golf Course) Finish: 2-y 67-68-70 205 (-11)

Date: 26/4 - 28/4

Event: LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club)

(The Grange Golf Club) Finish: T40 71-73-66 210 (-6)

Date: 3/5 - 5/5

Event: LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club - Serapong Course)

(Sentosa Golf Club - Serapong Course) Finish: T14 69-68-68 205 (-8)

Date: 7/6 - 9/6

Event: LIV Golf Houston (Golf Club of Houston)

(Golf Club of Houston) Finish: 5 67-70-68 205 (-11)

Date: 21/6 - 23/6

Event: LIV Golf Nashville (The Grove)

(The Grove) Finish: T18 68-71-68 207 (-6)

2024 PGA Tour Majors:

Date: 11/4 - 14/4

Event: Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club)

(Augusta National Golf Club) Finish: Missed Cut 72-79 151 (+7)

Date: 13/6 - 16/6

Event: U.S. Open (Pinehurst - No. 2 Course)

(Pinehurst - No. 2 Course) Finish: T12 69-71-71-70 281

