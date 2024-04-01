As he began his relationship with LIV Golf, Anthony Kim promised he would tell the story of what his life was like while he was away from professional golf and that time has come. Apparently, there were some very difficult times for him, which he mentions as the "snakes that are living under your roof."

LIV Golf will premiere this Tuesday, April 2, an interview on its news service in which Anthony Kim will tell the story of the last 12 years of his life. It is the period between his departure from professional golf in 2012 and his return in 2024.

The trailer for the video was released this Monday on all of LIV Golf's social media profiles. In the clip, Anthony Kim is seen saying the following:

"I would say I've probably shed 98% of the people that were around me... it's not that they're horrible people, I'm not going to lie, I was around some bad people, people who took advantage of me, scam artists, and when you're 24 or 25, even 30 years old, you don't realize the snakes that are living under your roof. People blackmailed me, took advantage of me in different ways, but, through the grace of god I'm here."

The interview with Anthony Kim is conducted by David Fleherty, a former PGA Tour player (1994-1995) like Kim and currently one of the leading analysts for LIV Golf broadcasts.

The journey back of Anthony Kim

Anthony Kim played professionally for seven seasons (2006-2012) on the PGA Tour. Kim was considered one of the best rising stars at the time and was even compared to Tiger Woods.

On the PGA Tour, he won four tournaments (one unofficial). He also made the cut in 84 of the 122 tournaments he played, with four runner-up finishes and 18 other Top 10s, before getting injured in 2011. This injury led him to undergo surgery in 2012 and forced him to leave professional golf in 2012.

After 12 years in which little or nothing was heard from him, Anthony Kim resurfaced by signing a contract with LIV Golf. The agreement grants him a wild card for 10 tournaments during the 2024 season, with the possibility of extending it based on his results.

Kim has already played his first two tournaments. At LIV Golf Jeddah, his debut event, he finished 53rd with a score of 16-over. A week later he played at LIV Golf Hong Kong and finished 50th with a score of 3-over. In Hong Kong, he had a third round of 5-under.

His next start at LIV Golf is the Miami event at Trump Doral, which begins on Friday, April 5.