"You suck" - 4x PGA Tour winner reveals getting roasted by 9-year-olds while gaming

PGA Tour pro Si Woo Kim opened up about playing PlayStation with young kids. The South Korean golfer is gearing up for this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, and ahead of that, he joined Jason Sobel and Drew Stoltz on the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.Kim said that he usually travels with the PS and also hilariously reflected on getting roasted by 8-9-year-olds while playing Call of Duty. He said the young kids are pretty good at the game, and whenever they kill him, they roast him. He said:&quot;Every time I got killed, I got a, like, microphone , 'Hey, you suck.'&quot;The four-time PGA Tour winner's favorite game in COD, and last year, ahead of the St. Jude Championship, he reflected on his game.&quot;When you’re teeing off like 7:37 in the morning, you finish before noon,&quot; he said (via PGA Tour). &quot;If I bring my PlayStation and play a few games, it's already like 3 or 4 p.m. I can then like get a coffee and dinner. And when I'm back, I may play a few games and go to sleep.&quot;“When I'm playing games, I don't worry about the next day’s play. I don't worry about like, ‘Oh what hole and how I'm going to play this hole.' I don't do that anymore. I think that (PlayStation) helps lessen the stress,&quot; he added.Si Woo Kim is looking forward to his fifth win on the Tour this week in Memphis. He last won an event on the PGA Tour at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023. He registered a one-stroke win over Hayden Buckley. Players will tee off for this week's event, starting on Thursday, August 7.PGA Tour pro Si Woo Kim shares his excitement to play in the FedEx Cup PlayoffsIn an Instagram post earlier this week, Si Woo Kim shared a few pictures of himself practicing at the TPC Southwind. He thanked the photographer, Jason Guerra, for the picture in the caption.&quot;Thank you for the 📸 @guerrewhoa 🔥 play off time ! @fedexchamp,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe posted some candid snaps with his wife, Ji Hyun Oh, and their son, Theo. In the first snap of the post, the South Korean golfer was hitting his tee shot while his son held the hand of his mother, who was showing a ball to his father. It was followed by an adorable picture of Theo facing the camera while his mother was helping him to walk.Si Woo Kim posted a few more pictures of his son in the post. He has been married to professional golfer Ji Hyun Oh since 2022. Their son was born last year in February.