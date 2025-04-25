"You've got Rory McIlroy winning three times" – Analyst predicts 2025 to be PGA Tour’s greatest year

In 2025, Rory McIlroy has won three PGA Tour events already, including a Major. In 2024, the golf world was dominated mainly by one player: Scottie Scheffler. This year, while it certainly seems that McIlroy has subbed in for Scheffler in that sense, one golf analyst believes this year is actually much more open than that.

Frankie Borrelli , a golf analyst with Barstool Sports, believes that the current season is pacing to be one of the best years for the PGA Tour in quite some time. The analyst said on Fore Play podcast (33:00) that he thinks this is the "greatest" golf year of his life.

He said:

"I had that clip that we put out that said we might be in the midst of the greatest PGA Tour year of our lives. Obviously, there’s a difference between what I'm saying in terms of the whole leaderboard being packed with the best players, and the parity of the best players all being able to hoist trophies at the end of events—as opposed to one guy dominating it."

He went on to point out there's a difference between Tiger Woods dominating the Tour and a good year, because that's "its own category" of great golf. He said the same of Scottie Scheffler's historic 2024 season:

"What I mean is, like, every week you don’t know who's going to win. And that is usually typical, but it’s names—like in 2024, like in Hawaii, Chris Kirk won. This year, Hideki Matsuyama won, right? So that right there is already a big difference."

Roughly one year ago, Wyndham Clark won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This year, Rory McIlroy took the crown. The titles are changing hands, he pointed out:

"Jake Knapp won, Nick Taylor won last year at the Phoenix Open, and Austin Eckroat won. And Scottie, like, dominated, right? But, like, now you've got multiple... You've got Hovland winning this year, and you've got Rory McIlroy winning three times."

The analyst believes there's "something in the air" this year for golf, and quite a few players are enjoying good years and winning tournaments.

Golf analyst thinks PGA Tour will only get better as the season progresses

With only one Major done, the Masters Tournament, the golf year has a lot of action left. The biggest and best tournaments are happening now, and there are still three more Majors to be played.

Could the PGA Tour be having an all-time year? (Image via Imagn)

Frankie Borrelli believes that the future holds something special for the PGA Tour, though he also believes some LIV Golf players will make a little noise at Majors.

He feels Bryson DeChambeau, who was "in the mix" at the Masters, is going to win a Major. This year has been special, as he said above, and it hasn't even involved a Scottie Scheffler victory.

He continued on Fore Play (35:00):

"It’s already been such a great year, and you haven’t even had Scottie Scheffler, who made last year so historic, even win yet... We are in for just a great, great next three majors and great big PGA Tour events. You got the Ryder Cup. I just think 2025 will go down as a pinnacle, pinnacle year. We already got one of the greatest Masters of all time, so it’s already going to shoot it up to the top of the best years."

The PGA Championship is next month, and Borrelli believes the PGA Tour is shaping up to have a historic year from a fan perspective.

