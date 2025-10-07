Youmin Hwang jumps past Megan Khang and 19 others in rankings with first LPGA Tour win at Lotte Championship

The Lotte Championship win has helped Youmin Hwang make a massive jump in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings. She has moved past Megan Khang and 19 others following her maiden LPGA Tour win.

On Saturday, October 4, Youmin Hwang carded 5-under 67 in the final round of the Lotte Championship to claim her maiden LPGA Tour title. Following the fourth round, she finished at 17-under and posted a one-shot win over Hyo Joo Kim.

Youmin Hwang had entered Hawaii ranked 53rd in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings, but the win propelled her to 33rd. She also overtook Megan Khang, who slipped to 34th after tying for 14th.

As of Monday, October 6, Jeeno Thitikul remained at the top of the rankings despite being absent from the event. Nelly Korda, who came close to her first win of the season, is in second, followed by Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee.

Rolex Women's Golf Rankings ft. Youmin Hwang explored

Here's a look at the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings (top 50):

1. Jeeno Thitikul (THA): 11.66

2. Nelly Korda (USA): 8.77

3. Lydia Ko (NZL): 6.26

4. Minjee Lee (AUS): 6.21

5. Charley Hull (ENG): 5.98

6. Miyu Yamashita (JPN): 5.56

7. Ruoning Yin (CHN): 5.15

8. Hyojoo Kim (KOR): 4.96

9. Mao Saigo (JPN): 4.67

10. Angel Yin (USA): 4.44

11. Lottie Woad (ENG): 4.37

12. Rio Takeda (JPN): 4.25

13. Haeran Ryu (KOR): 4.21

14. Maja Stark (SWE): 3.94

15. Lauren Coughlin (USA): 3.58

16. Ariya Jutanugarn (THA): 3.42

17. Hannah Green (AUS): 3.34

18. Jin Young Ko (KOR): 3.32

19. Andrea Lee (USA): 3.30

20. Akie Iwai (JPN): 3.27

21. Ayaka Furue (JPN): 3.26

22. Hye Jin Choi (KOR): 3.24

23. Celine Boutier (FRA): 3.24

24. Sei Young Kim (KOR): 3.22

25. Brooke M. Henderson (CAN): 3.09

26. Grace Kim (AUS): 3.00

27. Esther Henseleit (GER): 2.97

28. Yealimi Noh (USA): 2.89

29. Carlota Ciganda (ESP): 2.82

30. Chisato Iwai (JPN): 2.81

31. Lilia Vu (USA): 2.80

32. A Lim Kim (KOR): 2.67

33. Youmin Hwang (KOR): 2.61

34. Megan Khang (USA): 2.60

35. Hyunjo Yoo (KOR): 2.58

36. Seung Hui Ro (KOR): 2.48

37. Jin Hee Im (KOR): 2.46

38. Jennifer Kupcho (USA): 2.42

39. Madelene Sagstrom (SWE): 2.39

40. Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS): 2.34

41. Shinsil Bang (KOR): 2.31

42. Chanettee Wannasaen (THA): 2.27

43. Minami Katsu (JPN): 2.26

44. Nasa Hataoka (JPN): 2.23

45. Miranda Wang (CHN): 2.21

46. Ye Won Lee (KOR): 2.17

47. Ingrid Lindblad (SWE): 2.16

48. Linn Grant (SWE): 2.13

49. Auston Kim (USA): 2.13

50. Patty Tavatanakit (THA): 2.09

