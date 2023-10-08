Young sensation David Puig dominates International Series Singapore, clinches first professional title

David Puig, aged 21, registered his maiden professional victory at the International Series Singapore. He shot the lowest score in the first three rounds to take a lead after playing on 54 holes. He played the last round of 73 to finish with a score of under 19.

Puig made a winning putt on the 18th hole to clinch the trophy. After his victory, he received a long overdue beer shower.

The Spanish golfer turned pro last year and within 12 months, he won his first trophy on the Asian Tour. Puig maintained the lead in three rounds before finishing with a score of 19-under par 269.

David Puig was on cloud nine after his win and while talking to the media he said it was awesome. Speaking about his phenomenal win, Puig stated (via The Straight Times):

“I think I deserved a win probably two or three months before this day. But, yeah, it’s awesome, it’s the best feeling in the world. That’s why I practise so hard and yeah, very happy.”

He has won $360,000 in prize money and was also been awarded 700 International Series Order of Merit points. Japanese golfer Jae Wong Eom settled in second position followed by Poom Saksansin and Andy Ogletree, who settled in a two-way tie for third place.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 International Series Singapore:

1. David Puig

2. Jaewoong Eom

T3. Poom Saksansin

T3. Andy Ogletree

5. Tomoharu Otsuki

T6. Berry Henson

T6. Miguel Tabuena

T6. Taichi Kho

T9. Lee Chieh-Po

T9. Scott Vincent

David Puig's career

Puig was born on December 7, 2001, in La Garriga. He had a successful junior career and played for his country in numerous golf tournaments. He won a silver medal at the 2018 Junior Golf World Cup and a bronze in 2019.

Puig also represented Europe at the Junior Ryder Cup in 2018. He finished third at the European Amateur in 2021.

David Puig attended Arizona State University, where he played college golf. He played for the Arizona State Sun Devils men's golf team and won the Southwestern Invitational in 2021 by nine strokes. Interestingly, he defended his title in 2022.

During his amateur career, Puig also played at the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2020 and 2021 and was awarded the Catalan Player of the Year award in 2021.

He started his professional career in 2022 and joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. He played in the inaugural season of the series and later joined the Asian Tour.

He plays for the Torque GC team in the LIV Golf series in 2023 in a team of Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz and Mito Pereira.