Youngest PGA Winner Jordan Spieth commits to Cognizant Classic to claim $1.65M prize

Jordan Spieth has committed to the upcoming PGA Tour event, the Cognizant Classic. The tournament starts next week on February 27 at the PGA National Members Club in Florida. Spieth is competing in this event for the first time in his career.
The NUCLR Golf shared this news on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,
"#FIELD UPDATE — in an unexpected move last night, Jordan Spieth committed to next week’s Cognizant Classic at PGA National (formerly Honda Classic)."
Jordan Spieth is returning from an injury and trying to get back in form as quickly as possible. He has had an average start to the 2025 PGA Tour season with a T69, T4, and missed cut finishes in his first three events.
The 31-year-old recently gave an interview to Smylie Kaufman where he revealed he was playing with 4 to 6 handicap two weeks before starting the 2025 PGA Tour season.
"Honestly, the meteoric rise from then until now has been some of the most impressive improvement in my game that I’ve ever had but that’s not saying a whole lot because I started lower than I had since I was probably 9 [years old]," Spieth said.
Apart from Jordan Spieth, the 2025 Cognizant Classic has a couple of prominent names like Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, and Russell Henley.
2025 Cognizant Classic playing field ft. Jordan Spieth
Here is the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 Cognizant Classic.
- An, Byeong Hun
- Berger, Daniel
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Campbell, Brian
- Campos, Rafael
- Capan III, Frankie
- Castillo, Ricky
- Cauley, Bud
- Chandler, Will
- Clanton, Luke
- Cole, Eric
- Coody, Pierceson
- Cummins, Quade
- Dahmen, Joel
- Del Solar, Cristobal
- Dickson, Taylor
- Donald, Luke
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fisk, Steven
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Garnett, Brice
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Justin Hicks
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Matteo Manassero
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Tyler McCumber
- Max McGreevy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- Ben Polland
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Brendon Todd
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Paul Waring
- Vince Whaley
- Tim Widing
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young