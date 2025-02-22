Youngest PGA Winner Jordan Spieth commits to Cognizant Classic to claim $1.65M prize

Jordan Spieth has committed to the upcoming PGA Tour event, the Cognizant Classic. The tournament starts next week on February 27 at the PGA National Members Club in Florida. Spieth is competing in this event for the first time in his career.

The NUCLR Golf shared this news on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,

"#FIELD UPDATE — in an unexpected move last night, Jordan Spieth committed to next week’s Cognizant Classic at PGA National (formerly Honda Classic)."

Jordan Spieth is returning from an injury and trying to get back in form as quickly as possible. He has had an average start to the 2025 PGA Tour season with a T69, T4, and missed cut finishes in his first three events.

The 31-year-old recently gave an interview to Smylie Kaufman where he revealed he was playing with 4 to 6 handicap two weeks before starting the 2025 PGA Tour season.

"Honestly, the meteoric rise from then until now has been some of the most impressive improvement in my game that I’ve ever had but that’s not saying a whole lot because I started lower than I had since I was probably 9 [years old]," Spieth said.

Apart from Jordan Spieth, the 2025 Cognizant Classic has a couple of prominent names like Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, and Russell Henley.

2025 Cognizant Classic playing field ft. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth will be headlining the field at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. Source: Getty

Here is the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 Cognizant Classic.

An, Byeong Hun

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Capan III, Frankie

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Chandler, Will

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Coody, Pierceson

Cummins, Quade

Dahmen, Joel

Del Solar, Cristobal

Dickson, Taylor

Donald, Luke

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Garnett, Brice

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Justin Hicks

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Tyler McCumber

Max McGreevy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Niklas Nørgaard

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

Ben Polland

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

Vince Whaley

Tim Widing

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Carson Young

