Zach Johnson explains Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Cantlay’s absence from Rome scouting trip

Zach Johnson desires to create history with Team USA and wants to win the 44th Ryder Cup in an away fixture at Marco Simone in Rome. To further prepare his team for the trials and tribulations at the end of this month, Johnson decided on a scouting trip to Rome days before the tournament.

This is the first time Team USA has been able to manage a scouting trip away from home as they look to defend their title which they won in 2021. Johnson was accompanied by 9 out of his 12 players for the trip including prominent golfers like Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Brooks Koepka. However, 3 big-names were absent on the flight to Rome and their captain gave the reason for their absence.

Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Cantlay were the three golfers who missed out on the scouting trip to Rome. According to Zach Johnson, Spieth missed out on the trip due to the upcoming birth of his child. However, Cantlay and Schauffele touted personal reasons for their absence.

It is critical that Team USA maximize their scouting trip to Rome. This year's Ryder Cup will be thrilling as Team Europe prepares to reclaim their title on their own turf.

Zach Johnson hopes to lead his team to victory against a strong Team Europe

The Ryder Cup will be interesting this year due to various reasons. This has happened after a very long time when Team USA will enter the tournaments as clear favorites on an away course. On the other hand, Team Europe led by captain Luke Donald is a side in transition and has 4 rookies playing for them.

Regardless, they are still extremely strong and will have the added advantage of playing on their home turf at Marco Simone in Rome. On the other hand, captain Zach Johnson has a plethora of talented golfers in his squad including PGA Tour No.1 ranked Scottie Scheffler and Open Championship winner Brian Harman.

Sparks will fly on the 29th of September when Zach Johnson will attempt the difficult objective of getting a Ryder Cup victory at an away golf course.