Zach Johnson has instructed Joe LaCava not to speak to the media - Reports

Following the high-intensity Ryder Cup controversy involving caddie Joe LaCava, Team USA Captain Zach Johnson has reportedly taken a firm stance. Reports indicate that Johnson has instructed LaCava to abstain from any media interactions for the time being.

The incident in question revolved around a heated moment during the final four-ball Ryder Cup match featuring Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay. The spotlight was on Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava. His celebratory gestures during Cantlay's birdie putt on the 18th hole encroached on McIlroy's personal space, leading to a heated exchange.

Reports emerged that McIlroy and LaCava had resolved their differences before the start of the singles matches. However, McIlroy refuted such claims, stating, "I haven't met Joe."

In response to the situation, Joe LaCava said, "I'm sorry," to a select group of reporters. The move to keep LaCava away from media engagements was reportedly made by Zach Johnson.

Zach Johnson's reaction to the Joe Lacava - Rory McIlroy incident

United States' Team Captain Zach Johnson listens to a question from the media at a press conference at the Ryder Cup (Image via AP Photo)

The 2023 Ryder Cup witnessed its fair share of drama, particularly the incident involving Joe LaCava and Rory McIlroy. USA Captain Zach Johnson shared his viewpoint and reaction to the unfolding events.

In the wake of the intense showdown on the 18th hole, Johnson commented:

"Well, what I saw on 18 was a phenomenal putt and a celebration by some of our guys, and you know, I saw the passion and all of what's great in the Ryder Cup come out.” (via Golf Monthly)

When questioned about the hat-waving gestures and the exchange between LaCava and McIlroy as the latter prepared to putt, Johnson responded:

"Well, I just think you see the passion and complete emotion involved in the Ryder Cup. You know, I don't think it's anything more than that or anything less than that. I just think it is what it is."

Addressing the situation's aftermath, Johnson stated:

"To my knowledge, based on what I was told, that was diffused after the match, and so I'm told it's all good. Yeah, that's really all I know."

Team Europe defeated Team USA 16.5-11.5 to clinch the 44th Ryder Cup.