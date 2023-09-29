Zach Johnson's controversial Ryder Cup pick Justin Thomas could become US' savior

Justin Thomas was US captain Zach Johnson's pick for the 2023 Ryder Cup. After Thomas missed earning a spot in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup Standings owing to his unsatisfying performances, fans were not happy with Johnson's decision.

They expressed their disappointment on social media. However, Johnson was confident in his decision and believed his controversial pick could be the potential savior of the US Team, which has been struggling with its game at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The American team lost all of their foursome matches and teed off for the afternoon four-ball matches four points behind the Europe team.

Justin Thomas teamed up with best friend Jordan Spieth for the four-ball match and had a good start. They could add the first point to the American team.

So far, Thomas and Spieth tied up with Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton. They added points on the fourth and sixth holes and are yet to play the second half of the tournament.

The European team continues to dominate the field in four-ball. After the semi-finished four-ball matches, Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick took a 4-up lead while playing against Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele. Jon Rahm also had a 1-up lead while playing with Nicolai Hojgaard against Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose tied up with Max Homa and Wyndham Clark.

Justin Thomas' Ryder Cup result

Thomas played in the Ryder Cup twice once in 2018 and then in 2021 and has an exceptional record of 6-2-1.

He played three four-ball matches and emerged victorious in two and one resulted in a tie. He won two foursomes matches and won both the singles he played.

Here are Justin Thomas' Ryder Cup results:

Appearances: 2018, 2021

Overall Record: 6-2-1

Four-ball: 2-0-1

Foursome: 2-2-0

Singles: 2-0-0

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Justin Thomas attended a press conference on Tuesday, where he spoke about the biennial event. Thomas said he doesn't care about people's opinions on his selection in the Ryder Cup. He is looking forward to helping his team to defend their title.

"After I was picked from the team, it doesn't matter what it is, especially when it comes to people and stuff online, everybody's got an opinion and theirs is right and everybody else's is wrong, at least that's what generally seems to be," Justin said. "So for that exact reason, I stayed away from social media and stayed away from stuff online because I knew nothing good was going to come from it."

Justin Thomas went on to say that he is keeping his mental health in a better class to focus on the tournament and make history by winning it on foreign soil after 30 years.

"I'm just in a good headspace, and for me, that's what's most important. I've said it in other times in the media. I've won golf tournaments without my best stuff, and I take a lot of pride in that and I have taken a lot of pride in that in the past. I did not feel like I could win golf tournaments this past year with the state that I was in mentally," he added.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1 in Rome, Italy.