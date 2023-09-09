Zach Johnson’s US team ft. Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka arrive at Marco Simone ahead of the Ryder Cup

Zach Johnson and his team of talented golfers have arrived in Rome for the matchup of the year. The 44th Ryder Cup is barely days away, and the captain of the United States team wants to familiarize his players with away conditions.

Team USA has never won a Ryder Cup away from home and will be attempting to do it for the first time while defending their 2021 title.

In a bid for preparations, Team USA has just gone on a scouting mission to analyze the infamous Marco Simone golf course. This is the first time Team USA has been able to organize a full-fledged scouting mission on an away golf course. The fans are extremely excited with the teams' enthusiasm and their determination to win for their country.

Johnson was accompanied by PGA Tour golfers including Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Brooks Koepka. Previously, Justin Thomas was the only golfer to scout the course in 2018 at the Le Golf National during the French Open.

Interestingly, previous captain Steve Strickler organized a complete scouting trip to Whistling Straits in 2021 resulting in a record-breaking victory for Team USA against Team Europe. Zach Johnson believes the same is possible this year and believes his team can improve considerably if they scout the course in advance.

Zach Johnson believes the scouting trip to Marco Simone is extremely crucial for the team

Team USA will be fighting an uphill battle away from home. Additionally, Team Europe captain Luke Donald has assembled a rejuvenated young team to take back their Ryder Cup crown. Zach Johnson strongly affirms that a scouting trip to Marco Simone can work wonders for his golfers who will be playing in unfamiliar conditions.

Johnson spoke about the recent trip to Rome via Golf Monthly.

“I made it a priority that I'm taking the 12 guys that make my team to Rome two weeks prior to the event so that way we get our feet on the grounds, they get their feet on the grounds, experience Marco Simone first hand."

He added.

"I think that trip right there is going to be crucial. Certainly chemistry and camaraderie and all that good stuff inside the locker room. It's a priority for those guys to get on Marco Simone.”

Zach Johnson has an important task on his hands as he leads Team USA to get back-to-back wins in the Ryder Cup. Although it's extremely difficult on an away course, Team USA does have the skills and experience to pull off a breakthrough victory.