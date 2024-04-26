Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2024 Friday tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will begin on Friday, April 26, at 9:20 am ET with Troy Merritt, Robert Streb, and Roger Sloan, Josh Teater teeing off from the first hole. Sangmoon Bae, S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid will tee off from the 10th hole at the same time.

After the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Ryan Brehm / Mark Hubbard, Patton Kizzire / Ben Kohles, Aaron Rai / David Lipsky, and Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry shared a one-stroke lead at the Zurich Classic after shooting 11-under-61 on Thursday, April 25.

For the uninitiated, the Zurich Classic is played in a team format with 80 pairs of top PGA Tour players competing for the purse size of $8.9 million.

Tee times for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2024, Round 2, explored

Mark Hubbard during the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round One

Here are the complete tee time details for the Friday round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2024 (all times ET):

Hole 1

9:20 am: Robert Streb / Troy Merritt and Josh Teater / Roger Sloan

9:31 am: David Skinns / Callum Tarren and David Lipsky / Aaron Rai

9:42 am: Raul Pereda / Austin Cook and Alejandro Tosti / Ted Potter Jr.

9:53 am: Luke Donald / Francesco Molinari and Thorbjorn Olesen / Matt Wallace

10:04 am: Ryan Palmer / Zach Johnson and Russ Cochran / Eric Cole

10:15 am: Russell Knox / Peter Malnati and Michael Kim / K.H. Lee

10:26 am: Rafael Campos / Nate Lashley and Carson Young / Ben Martin

10:37 am: Scott Gutschewski / Jonathan Byrd and Justin Lower / Dylan Wu

10:48 am: Wilson Furr / Robby Shelton and Trace Crowe / Harry Higgs

10:59 am: Ryan McCormick / Norman Xiong and Tom Whitney / Hayden Springer

1:35 pm: Jason Dufner / Kevin Chappell and Andrew Novak / Davis Thompson

1:46 pm: Ryan Fox / Garrick Higgo and Kevin Yu / C.T. Pan

1:57 pm: Ben Griffin / Taylor Montgomery and Robert MacIntyre / Thomas Detry

2:08 pm: Will Zalatoris / Sahith Theegala and Xander Schauffele / Patrick Cantlay

2:19 pm: Davis Riley / Nick Hardy and Sepp Straka / Brice Garnett

2:30 pm: Scott Brown / Kevin Kisner and Maverick McNealy / Tom Hoge

2:41 pm: Steve Stricker / Matt Kuchar and Taylor Pendrith / Corey Conners

2:52 pm: Victor Perez / Daniel Berger and Joe Highsmith / Andrew Putnam

3:03 pm: Jacob Bridgeman / Chandler Phillips and Harrison Endycott / Erik Barnes

3:14 pm: Adrien Dumont de Chassart / Jimmy Stanger and Aldrich Potgieter / Thriston Lawerence

Hole 10

9:20 am: S.H. Kim / Sangmoon Bae and Matti Schmid / Alex Smalley

9:31 am: Harry Hall / Scott Piercy and Beau Hossler / Sam Ryder

9:42 am: Chris Gotterup / Austin Eckroat and Joel Dahmen / Keith Mitchell

9:53 am: Kurt Kitayama / Collin Morikawa and Shane Lowry / Rory McIlroy

10:04 am: Tyson Alexander / Billy Horschel and Adam Hadwin / Nick Taylor

10:15 am: Alex Fitzpatrick / Matt Fitzpatrick and Rasmus Hojgaard / Nicolai Hojgaard

10:26 am: Lee Hodges / Gary Woodland and Brandt Snedeker / Chez Reavie

10:37 am: Martin Laird / Kevin Streelman and Ben Taylor / Sean O’Hair

10:48 am: Jorge Campillo / Vincent Norrman and Grayson Sigg / Chesson Hadley

10:59 am: Pierceson Coody / Parker Coody and Kevin Dougherty / Ben Silverman

1:35 pm: Vince Whaley / Adam Long and Kelly Kraft / Kevin Tway

1:46 pm: Bronson Burgoon / Jhonattan Vegas and Paul Barjon / Sam Stevens

1:57 pm: Zecheng Dou / Carl Yuan and Chan Kim / Doug Ghim

2:08 pm: Martin Trainer / Chad Ramey and Mark Hubbard / Ryan Brehm

2:19 pm: Hayden Buckley / J.J. Spaun and Matt NeSmith / Taylor Moore

2:30 pm: Max Greyserman / Nico Echavarria and MJ Daffue / Cameron Champ

2:41 pm: Henrik Norlander / Luke List and Nick Watney / Charley Hoffman

2:52 pm: Ben Kohles / Patton Kizzire and Patrick Fishburn / Zac Blair

3:03 pm: James Nicholas / Brandon Wu and Rico Hoey / Justin Suh

3:14 pm: Austin Smotherman / Mac Meissner and Blaine Hale Jr. / Paul Haley II