Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025, Day 2 weather forecast: Will winds affect play on Friday?

The first round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans went quite low due to favorable conditions. The second day forecast is pleasant, but a little rainfall is expected.

As per AccuWeather, the maximum temperature on Saturday, April 26, will be around 85°F. The weather throughout the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be mixed with clouds and sunny spells. As the day progresses, a bit of downpour is expected during the afternoon. However, conditions will get better in the evening, and the wind speed will also decrease to six mph, gusting at seven mph.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Day 2:

Morning

Wind - S at 8 mph

Wind Gusts - 15 mph

Humidity - 72%

Dew Point - 69°

Probability of Precipitation - 25%

Precipitation - 0.00 in

Cloud Cover - 61%

Visibility - 10 mi

Afternoon

Wind - S at 7 mph

Wind Gusts - 10 mph

Humidity - 72%

Dew Point - 70°

Probability of Precipitation - 46%

Precipitation - 0.15 in

Rain - 0.15 in

Cloud Cover - 66%

Visibility - 9 mi

Evening

Wind - S at 6 mph

Wind Gusts - 7 mph

Humidity - 85%

Dew Point - 68°

Probability of Precipitation - 4%

Precipitation - 0.00 in

Cloud Cover - 31%

Visibility - 10 mi

Tee time details for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025, Round 2, explored

Kevin Velo and Isaiah Salinda take the first-round lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the Tee time details for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025, Day 2:

Hole 1

8:50 a.m.: Lanto Griffin/Cameron Champ, Michael Putnam/Beau Hossler

9:01 a.m.: Martin Laird/Bill Haas, David Lipsky/Dylan Wu

9:12 a.m.: Luke List/Henrik Norlander, Adam Schenk/Tyler Duncan

9:23 a.m.: Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman, Kevin Yu/Jhonattan Vegas

9:34 a.m.: Si Woo Kim/Sangmoon Bae, Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer

9:45 a.m.: Camilo Villegas/Luke Donald, Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney

9:56 a.m.: Joe Highsmith/Alejandro Tosti, Matt Wallace/Thorbjorn Olesen

10:07 a.m.: Nate Lashley/Hayden Springer, Vince Whaley/Andres Albertson

10:18 a.m.: Hayden Buckley/Braden Thornberry, Jesper Svensson/Vincent Norgaard

10:29 a.m.: Pierceson Coody/Jackson Suber, Ricky Castillo/William Mouw

1:05 p.m.: Sam Ryder/Rico Hoey, Alex Smalley/Joseph Bramlett

1:16 p.m.: J.T. Poston/Kevin Mitchell, Ryan Gerard/Jimmy Walker

1:27 p.m.: Matthieu Pavon/Victor Perez, Erik van Rooyen/Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:38 p.m.: Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard/Nicolai Højgaard

1:49 p.m.: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry, Kevin Chappell/Tom Hoge

2:00 p.m.: Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia/Carson Young

2:11 p.m.: Jake Knapp/Frankie Capan III, Eric Cole/Sam Saunders

2:22 p.m.: Kevin Kisner/Greyson Sigg, Sam Stevens/Max McGreevy

2:33 p.m.: Kevin Roy/Trevor Cone, Paul Peterson/Thomas Rosenmueller

2:44 p.m.: Kris Ventura/Antoine Rozner, Steven Fisk/Tim Widing

Hole 10

8:50 a.m.: Kevin Tway/Bud Cauley, Doug Ghim/Chan Kim

9:01 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman/Chandler Phillips, Sami Valimaki/Ben Silverman

9:12 a.m.: Joel Dahmen/Harry Higgs, Andrew Novak/Ben Griffin

9:23 a.m.: Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama

9:34 a.m.: Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick

9:45 a.m.: Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox, Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

9:56 a.m.: Matt McCarty/Mason Andersen, Chris Gotterup/Quade Cummins

10:07 a.m.: Will Gordon/Matthew Riedel, Mac Meissner/Noah Goodwin

10:18 a.m.: Matt NeSmith/Will Chandler, Jeremy Paul/Yannick Paul

10:29 a.m.: Matteo Manassero/Cristobal Del Solar, Alejandro Del Rey/Angel Ayora

1:05 p.m.: Chesson Hadley/Jonathan Byrd, Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn

1:16 p.m.: Robert Streb/Troy Merritt, Chad Ramey/Justin Lower

1:27 p.m.: Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard, Patton Kizzire/Ben Kohles

1:38 p.m.: Sepp Straka/Brice Garnett, Davis Riley/Nick Hardy

1:49 p.m.: Cam Davis/Adam Svensson, Peter Malnati/Russell Knox

2:00 p.m.: Lee Hodges/Jason Dufner, Brandt Snedeker/Chad Reavie

2:11 p.m.: Troy Mullinax/Rob Shelton, Taylor Montgomery/John Pak

2:22 p.m.: Ryo Hisatsune/Takumi Kanaya, David Skinns/Ben Taylor

2:33 p.m.: Taylor Dickson/Trace Crowe, Rikuya Hoshino/Kaito Onishi

2:44 p.m.: Isaiah Salinda/Kevin Velo, Laurie Canter/Jordan Smith

