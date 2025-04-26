Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025, Day 3 weather forecast: Will wind and rain affect play on Saturday?

On Friday, April 25, Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo carded a 3-under 69 to maintain their lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025. Following the second round, they are aggregated at 17-under and have a one-shot lead over Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin.

As per AccuWeather, the third day at TPC Louisiana may see a downpour with a 41% probability of rain. Winds will not be that big of a problem as eastern winds will blow at 6 mph with occasional gusts up to 9 mph. Thunderstorms may occur during the daytime, but there will be periods of sunshine. The conditions will improve further later in the evening at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025, Day 3:

Morning

Wind: ENE at 5 mph

ENE at 5 mph Wind Gusts: 7 mph

7 mph Humidity: 74%

74% Dew Point: 69°

69° Probability of Precipitation: 25%

25% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 48%

48% Visibility: 1.00 mi

Afternoon

Wind: E at 6 mph

E at 6 mph Wind Gusts: 9 mph

9 mph Humidity: 63%

63% Dew Point: 68°

68° Probability of Precipitation: 41%

41% Precipitation: 0.05 in

0.05 in Rain: 0.05 in

0.05 in Cloud Cover: 54%

54% Visibility: 9 mi

Evening

Wind: S at 6 mph

S at 6 mph Wind Gusts: 9 mph

9 mph Humidity: 84%

84% Dew Point: 69°

69° Probability of Precipitation: 7%

7% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 7%

7% Visibility: 10 mi

Tee time details for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Day 3 explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Day 3 (foursomes):

8:50 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie, Taylor Dickson and Trace Crowe

9:03 a.m.: Karl Vilips and Michael Thorbjornsen, Kevin Chappell and Tom Hoge

9:16 a.m.: Ryan Gerard and Danny Walker, Chad Ramey and Justin Lower

9:29 a.m.: Matteo Manassero and Cristobal Del Solar, J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell

9:42 a.m.: Vince Whaley and Anders Albertson, Hayden Buckley and Braden Thornberry

9:55 a.m.: Kevin Tway and Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman

10:08 a.m.: Paul Peterson and Thomas Rosenmueller, Steven Fisk and Tim Widing

10:28 a.m.: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Cam Davis and Adam Svensson

10:41 a.m.: Ricky Castillo and William Mouw, Davis Riley and Nick Hardy

10:54 a.m.: Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre, Nate Lashley and Hayden Springer

11:07 a.m.: Kris Ventura and Antoine Rozner, Luke List and Henrik Norlander

11:20 a.m.: Trey Mullinax and Robby Shelton, Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy

11:33 a.m.: Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III

11:53 a.m.: Chris Gotterup and Quade Cummins, Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett

12:06 p.m.: David Lipsky and Dylan Wu, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin

12:19 p.m.: Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya, David Skinns and Ben Taylor

12:32 p.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacob Bridgeman and Chandler Phillips

12:45 p.m.: Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin

