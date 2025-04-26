Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025, Day 3 weather forecast: Will wind and rain affect play on Saturday?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 26, 2025 12:24 GMT
PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

On Friday, April 25, Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo carded a 3-under 69 to maintain their lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025. Following the second round, they are aggregated at 17-under and have a one-shot lead over Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin.

Ad

As per AccuWeather, the third day at TPC Louisiana may see a downpour with a 41% probability of rain. Winds will not be that big of a problem as eastern winds will blow at 6 mph with occasional gusts up to 9 mph. Thunderstorms may occur during the daytime, but there will be periods of sunshine. The conditions will improve further later in the evening at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025, Day 3:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Morning

  • Wind: ENE at 5 mph
  • Wind Gusts: 7 mph
  • Humidity: 74%
  • Dew Point: 69°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 25%
  • Precipitation: 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover: 48%
  • Visibility: 1.00 mi

Afternoon

  • Wind: E at 6 mph
  • Wind Gusts: 9 mph
  • Humidity: 63%
  • Dew Point: 68°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 41%
  • Precipitation: 0.05 in
  • Rain: 0.05 in
  • Cloud Cover: 54%
  • Visibility: 9 mi

Evening

  • Wind: S at 6 mph
  • Wind Gusts: 9 mph
  • Humidity: 84%
  • Dew Point: 69°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 7%
  • Precipitation: 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover: 7%
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Tee time details for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Day 3 explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Day 3 (foursomes):

  • 8:50 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie, Taylor Dickson and Trace Crowe
  • 9:03 a.m.: Karl Vilips and Michael Thorbjornsen, Kevin Chappell and Tom Hoge
  • 9:16 a.m.: Ryan Gerard and Danny Walker, Chad Ramey and Justin Lower
  • 9:29 a.m.: Matteo Manassero and Cristobal Del Solar, J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell
  • 9:42 a.m.: Vince Whaley and Anders Albertson, Hayden Buckley and Braden Thornberry
  • 9:55 a.m.: Kevin Tway and Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman
  • 10:08 a.m.: Paul Peterson and Thomas Rosenmueller, Steven Fisk and Tim Widing
  • 10:28 a.m.: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Cam Davis and Adam Svensson
  • 10:41 a.m.: Ricky Castillo and William Mouw, Davis Riley and Nick Hardy
  • 10:54 a.m.: Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre, Nate Lashley and Hayden Springer
  • 11:07 a.m.: Kris Ventura and Antoine Rozner, Luke List and Henrik Norlander
  • 11:20 a.m.: Trey Mullinax and Robby Shelton, Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy
  • 11:33 a.m.: Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III
  • 11:53 a.m.: Chris Gotterup and Quade Cummins, Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett
  • 12:06 p.m.: David Lipsky and Dylan Wu, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin
  • 12:19 p.m.: Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya, David Skinns and Ben Taylor
  • 12:32 p.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacob Bridgeman and Chandler Phillips
  • 12:45 p.m.: Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications